What is the difference between Delta and Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19?

Recently, Delta plus variant is classified as a variant of concern. The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, has been identified in at least 85 countries, and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations".

As per the data released by the Health Ministry, the Delta variant was present in 52 districts across the country in March, and had spread to 174 districts by June.

What is Delta variant of COVID-19?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization designated "Delta is one of several "variants of concern" and was first identified in India." Rapidly, it has spread through India and Britain.

Delta or B.1.617.2 is believed to be the most transmissible variant yet. It is spreading more easily than both the original strain of the virus. The Alpha variant was first identified in Britain. As per Public Health Officials, Delta could be 50% more contagious than Alpha, but estimates of its infectiousness may vary.

As per other evidence, the variant may partially evade the antibodies made by the body after a coronavirus infection or vaccination. According to the CDC notes, the variant may render certain monoclonal antibody treatments less effective.

What is Delta plus variant of COVID-19?

The Delta plus variant has been categorised by the Health Ministry as B.1.617.2.1 of the coronavirus as a variant of concern (VOC). There are worries that Delta Plus would trigger another wave of infections in India.

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of the Health Ministry involved in genome sequencing, categorised and informed the Centre that Delta Plus variant has three worrying characteristics namely; increased transmissibility; stronger binding in receptors of lung cells; and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Difference between Delta and Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19

1. Delta or B.1.617.2 is a variant of concern and a variant of interest. On the other hand, Delta Plus or B.1.617.2.1 is a variant of Delta and is also treated as a variant of concern.

2. Delta was first reported in India whereas Delta Plus was first reported by Public Health England on the 11 June bulletin. In India, the first case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was first reported in Mysuru, Karnataka. As per Health Minister K Sudhakar "the infected person is asymptomatic and none of his contacts have contracted the virus".

3. As per reports, Delta has rapidly spread in the United Kingdom. The variant is also spreading to other countries also. On the other hand, according to some reports as of 18 June, more than 200 cases of Delta Plus were detected worldwide, with the USA and the UK reporting more than half of the known cases.

4. It is said that the Delta variant is a SARS-CoV-2 variant and is the main reason behind the severity of the second wave in India. The Delta Plus variant has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

5. As per the ICMR Chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, "Delta Plus is present in 12 countries; 48 cases have been detected in India, however, they have been very localised. This virus has been isolated and is being cultured." On the other hand Delta variant of Covid-19, identified in at least 85 countries, the WHO recently said it is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

