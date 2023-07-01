Doctor's Day 2023: When Did It Start and Why Is It Celebrated?

Doctor's Day is celebrated in India on July 1st every year to honour the contributions of doctors and healthcare professionals. The day coincides with the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Doctor's Day also seeks to raise awareness of the importance of doctors, their selfless dedication, and the valuable part they play in enhancing the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

On #DoctorsDay, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience. Their dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2023

What Is the History of Doctor’s Day?

National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India on July 1st every year to honour the contributions of doctors to the healthcare system. The day was first observed in 1991 to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician, educationist, and statesman who served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 to 1962.

What better day to play this #BujoTohJaane quiz than on #NationalDoctorsDay? Drop your correct answer in the comment section 👇.



Don't forget to tag your friends.#AmritMahotsav #Quiz #MainBharatHoon pic.twitter.com/ym0BJdAYZS — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) July 1, 2023

Dr. Roy was born on July 1st, 1882, in Patna, Bihar. He studied medicine at the University of Calcutta and then went on to earn a Master's degree in Public Health from Harvard University. After returning to India, he worked as a physician and surgeon at several hospitals in Calcutta.

In addition to his medical career, Dr. Roy was also a prominent social reformer and politician. He was a member of the Indian National Congress and played an active role in the country's independence movement. He was also a strong advocate for education and healthcare reform.

Dr. Roy's contributions to the field of medicine and public health are immense. He was a pioneer in the field of preventive medicine and helped to introduce several new public health initiatives in India. He was also a strong advocate for women's health and education.

National Doctor's Day is a day to honour the work of all doctors in India. It is a day to thank them for their dedication and commitment to providing quality healthcare to the people of India. It is also a day to remember the legacy of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy and his contributions to the field of medicine.

What is the theme of Doctor’s Day 2023?

The theme for Doctor's Day 2023 is "Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands." This theme recognizes the incredible resilience and dedication of doctors and healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors have worked tirelessly to save lives and to provide care to patients during this difficult time. They have shown incredible courage and compassion, and they deserve our deepest gratitude.

Why is Doctor’s Day celebrated?

There are numerous reasons to celebrate Doctors' Day. It is a day to:

Celebrate the contributions of doctors to society: Doctors play a vital role in everyone's lives, from providing preventive care to treatments when people are sick. They are dedicated professionals who work long hours and often put their own health at risk to care for their patients.

Thank doctors for their hard work and dedication: These heroes often work in difficult and demanding conditions, but they continue to provide care to their patients with compassion and skill. They truly deserve gratitude.

Raise awareness about the importance of good health and the need for quality healthcare: National Doctors' Day is a good opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of taking care of health and to advocate for access to quality healthcare for all.

Encourage more people to become doctors: The medical profession is facing a shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas. National Doctors' Day is a good time to encourage more people to consider a career in medicine.

Celebrate the achievements of the medical profession: The medical profession has made great strides in recent years, from developing new treatments for diseases to improving the quality of healthcare. National Doctors' Day is a good time to celebrate these achievements and to look forward to the future of medicine.

To conclude, National Doctors' Day is a day to reflect on the important role that doctors play in our lives. It is a day to show our appreciation for their service and to thank them for all that they do.