Fortune 500: Top 10 US Companies by Revenue in 2026
Amazon topped the 2026 Fortune 500 list with $716.9 billion in revenue, ending Walmart's 13-year run at No. 1. Here's the full list of top 10 US companies by revenue here.
The Fortune 500 which is now in the 72nd year of its reporting, ranks the largest companies in the US by revenue. The rankings for 2026 mark a change at the top of the rankings, which has happened a few times since the reports started. Let us explore the top 10 US companies by revenue in the Fortune 500 list for 2026.
Which is the No. 1 Company on the Fortune 500 List in 2026?
The top spot in the Fortune 500 list is claimed by Amazon, and this is the first time they have occupied the position. Amazon claimed the top spot on the back of $716.9 billion in revenue it earned which was primarily driven by its AWS cloud service business boom.
It dethroned Walmart which was the leader for 13 years, even though Walmart posted their highest revenue till date, still it was not sufficient to keep their top position.
Top 10 US Companies by Revenue (2026)
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Revenue
|
Primary Industry
|
1
|
Amazon
|
$716.9B
|
Retail / E-commerce
|
2
|
Walmart
|
$713.2B
|
General Merchandise
|
3
|
UnitedHealth Group
|
$447.6B
|
Health Insurance
|
4
|
Apple
|
$416.2B
|
Technology
|
5
|
Alphabet
|
$402.8B
|
Technology
|
6
|
CVS Health
|
$402.1B
|
Pharmacy & Health Care
|
7
|
Berkshire Hathaway
|
$371.4B
|
Conglomerate
|
8
|
McKesson
|
$359.1B
|
Drug Distribution
|
9
|
Exxon Mobil
|
$332.2B
|
Oil & Gas
|
10
|
Cencora
|
$321.3B
|
Drug Distribution
Source: Fortune
Note: The revenue earned during 2025 is considered for the rankings.
Did You Know?
Only four companies have made it to the top of the rankings since it started in 1955. These four are General Motors, Exxon Mobil, Walmart, and now Amazon.
What Changes Were Seen This Year?
The following were the major changes seen in the rankings this year.
1. McKesson took the biggest leap by climbing to the 8th position from its 9th position last year. This was due to the increasing demand for speciality treatments and GLP-1 weight loss drugs which moved through its distribution network.
2. Exxon Mobil declined further to move into 8th position with a revenue of $332.2 billon.
3. Nvidia jumped 38 spots on the related Fortune Global 500 ranking and is now on 28th position, while in US they moved 15 spots to rank in No.16, reflecting the AI boom's effect on the revenue of the company.
4. Alphabet posted $132 billion in profit, the most of any company on the list to set up a new Fortune 500 record.
Did You Know?
General Motors holds the record for the longest run at No.1 position in the Fortune 500 list. It topped the rankings for a record time of 31 years.
How Big Is the Fortune 500 Overall?
The magnitude of the overall ranking can be understood by the data which reports that Fortune 500 companies generated $21.0 trillion in revenue and $2.1 trillion in profit in 2025 while providing employment to over 30 million people, the combined figure is two/thirds of the total GDP of US.
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