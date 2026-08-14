General Knowledge Quiz on Golf: Test Your Knowledge Now

Golf is one of the most popular sports in the world, it traces its history to 15th century Scotland where people first started playing with pebbles or balls with bent sticks across coastal sand dunes.

Learning about the terms, records and players of Golf is very helpful for school students, sports lovers who are looking to boost their general knowledge.

Here are some GK Questions on Golf that will help enhance your knowledge about the sport.

GK Quiz on Golf

Q1. In which country did Golf originate?

Answer: Scotland

Explanation: The modern day Golf traces its roots back to the 15th century Scotland. It is home to the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is the oldest golf course in the world.

Q2. How many holes are played in a professional round of Golf?

Answer: 18

Explanation: A standard round in professional golf consists of 18 holes, it was according to the format established by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 1764