General Knowledge Quiz on Golf: Test Your Knowledge Now
Test your knowledge of Golf with this GK Quiz. Learn about interesting facts, major championships, and historic records.
Golf is one of the most popular sports in the world, it traces its history to 15th century Scotland where people first started playing with pebbles or balls with bent sticks across coastal sand dunes.
Learning about the terms, records and players of Golf is very helpful for school students, sports lovers who are looking to boost their general knowledge.
Here are some GK Questions on Golf that will help enhance your knowledge about the sport.
GK Quiz on Golf
Q1. In which country did Golf originate?
Answer: Scotland
Explanation: The modern day Golf traces its roots back to the 15th century Scotland. It is home to the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is the oldest golf course in the world.
Q2. How many holes are played in a professional round of Golf?
Answer: 18
Explanation: A standard round in professional golf consists of 18 holes, it was according to the format established by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 1764
Q3. What term is used in golf when a player scores one stroke under par on a single hole?
Answer: Birdie
Explanation: Scoring one stroke below the designated standard i.e par for a hole is called a Birdie.
Q4. What is the golfing term when a player scores two strokes above par on a hole?
Answer: Double Bogey
Explanation: When a player scores two strokes above the par it is known as double bogey.
Q5. Who is the richest golfer in the world?
Answer: Tiger Woods
Explanation: Tiger Woods is the richest golfer in the world with an estimated networth of $1.3B to $1.5B, he is the only billionaire in Golf.
Q6. How many Major Championships are held every year in men's professional golf?
Answer: 4
Explanation: There are four majors for men's in Golf and they are: Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship also known as British Open
Q7. Which major golf tournament is held every year in Augusta National Golf Club?
Answer: The Masters Tournament
Explanation: The Masters Tournament is one of the four major tournaments in professional golf that is held in Augusta National Club, Georgia every year.
Q8. Which special garment is presented to the winner of The Masters Tournament?
Answer: The Green Jacket
Explanation: The champions of the Masters Tournament are awarded an honorary Green Jacket, it was officially started in 1949 and Sam Snead was the first to receive the honour.
Q9. Which is the oldest major championship in professional golf?
Answer: The British Open
Explanation: The Open Championship widely known as the British Open, is the oldest major championship in Golf. It was first played in 1860 in Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland.
Q10. Who holds the record for winning the most men's Major Championships in golf?
Answer: Jack Nicklaus
Explanation: The most successful golfer in men's professional Golf is Jack Nicklaus, he has won 18 majors between 1962 and 1986.
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