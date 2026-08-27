GK Quiz on Nepal: From Mount Everest to Kathmandu, How Many Questions Can You Answer?

Nepal holds some of the biggest records in the world despite being a small country. This nation sits between India and China and is home to mountains, rivers, and rare wildlife.

Most of us know Nepal for one famous peak. But there is a lot more to this Himalayan nation than that.

This quiz below is a quick way to test what you actually know about Nepal. Here are interesting facts that you will be surprised to learn about Nepal.

GK Quiz on Nepal

1. What is the capital of Nepal?

A. Chitwan

B. Kathmandu

C. Lumbini

D. Bhaktapur

Answer: Kathmandu

Explanation: Kathmandu is also the largest city in Nepal.

2. What is the height of Mount Everest?

A. 8,581 metres

B. 8,780 metres

C. 8,849 metres

D. 9,201 metres

Answer: 8,849 metres

Explanation: This is the officially recognised height of Mount Everest and it was jointly announced by Nepal and China in 2020.