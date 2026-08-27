GK Quiz on Nepal: From Mount Everest to Kathmandu, How Many Questions Can You Answer?
How much do you really know about Nepal? Test yourself with these questions on its history, geography, culture and famous landmarks.
Nepal holds some of the biggest records in the world despite being a small country. This nation sits between India and China and is home to mountains, rivers, and rare wildlife.
Most of us know Nepal for one famous peak. But there is a lot more to this Himalayan nation than that.
This quiz below is a quick way to test what you actually know about Nepal. Here are interesting facts that you will be surprised to learn about Nepal.
GK Quiz on Nepal
1. What is the capital of Nepal?
A. Chitwan
B. Kathmandu
C. Lumbini
D. Bhaktapur
Answer: Kathmandu
Explanation: Kathmandu is also the largest city in Nepal.
2. What is the height of Mount Everest?
A. 8,581 metres
B. 8,780 metres
C. 8,849 metres
D. 9,201 metres
Answer: 8,849 metres
Explanation: This is the officially recognised height of Mount Everest and it was jointly announced by Nepal and China in 2020.
3. Which two countries share a border with Nepal?
A. India and Pakistan
B. India and China
C. China and Tajikistan
D. China and Bhutan
Answer: India and China
Explanation: Nepal is a landlocked country and has no coastline of its own.
4. What is the local name for Mount Everest in Nepal?
A. Sagarmatha
B. Annapurna
C. Lhotse
D. Manaslu
Answer: Sagarmatha
Explanation: This name means "Forehead of the Sky" in Nepali.
5. How many of the world's ten highest peaks are there in Nepal?
A. Nine
B. Three
C. Eight
D. Four
Answer: Eight
Explanation: Nepal is home to more of the world's tallest mountains than any other country.
6. What is the official name of Nepal?
A. Republic of Nepal
B. Nepal Kingdom
C. Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
D. Republic of United Nepal
Answer: Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
Explanation: Nepal became a republic in the year 2008 after its monarchy ended.
7. How many provinces are there in Nepal?
A. Five
B. Seven
C. Nineteen
D. Twelve
Answer: Seven
Explanation: There are a total of 7 provinces in Nepal and they were created under the 2015 constitution.
8. Which province in Nepal is the largest in terms of area?
A. Lumbini
B. Gandaki
C. Karnali
D. Koshi
Answer: Karnali
Explanation: Karnali has a total area of 27,984 square kilometers and it is also the least densely populated province in Nepal.
9. Which is Nepal's first and oldest national park?
A. Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park
B. Chitwan National Park
C. Sagarmatha National Park
D. Shey Phoksundo National Park
Answer: Chitwan National Park
Explanation. This park was established in 1973 and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
8. What is the currency of Nepal?
A. Nepalese Taka
B. Nepalese Rupee
C. Nepalese Dinar
D. Nepalese Franc
Answer: B. Nepalese Rupee
Explanation: The currency is often shortened as NPR.
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