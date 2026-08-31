GK Quiz On Gold Rates, ETFs And Investment: Can You Answer These 10 Questions About Gold And Its Role In The Economy?
Take this gold quiz to test your knowledge of gold purity, Gold ETFs, inflation, interest rates, gold loans, central bank reserves and gold price movements with 10 questions.
Gold is and was always a part of the domestic and global financial system. According to financial experts and gold lovers, it has always been considered one of the best options to store and invest in the yellow metal. That is not it. On a global level, gold prices and the metal play a certain role in the economy. Many aspects of safe havens are yet to be understood by you all.
Gold ETFs, gold purity, how central bank's gold holdings impact inflation, and the affect of interest rates on gold prices, there are many simple but interesting facts about gold.
This quiz will test you on gold, its use as an investment, its role in the economy, and basic financial concepts related to it. There is also a simple calculation question to check your understanding of gold price movements.
1) Why is gold often considered a 'safe-haven' investment?
- A) It always gives high returns
- B) It can retain value during economic uncertainty
- C) It pays regular interest
- D) It is issued by the government
Answer: B) It can retain value during economic uncertainty
Explanation: Gold is viewed as a safe-haven asset because investors may turn to it during periods of inflation, economic instability, or market uncertainty. (Gold prices fluctuate and can also fall, so it is not risk free.)
2) What does 24-karat (24K) gold generally indicate?
- A) 24% gold purity
- B) 75% gold purity
- C) Almost pure gold
- D) Gold mixed with 24 other metals
Answer: C) Almost pure gold
Explanation: 24K gold is the highest standard of gold purity used commercially and is 99.9% pure. The other ones which are, 18k and 22k have a mix of other metal to make it flexible.
3) Which of the following can significantly influence international gold prices?
- A) Global interest rates
- B) School examination results
- C) Annual rainfall
- D) Number of public holidays
Answer: A) Global interest rates
Explanation: Interest rates can influence the attractiveness of gold compared with interest investments. Changes in major economies interest rates can affect demand for gold. This demand infuences the prices globally.
4) Why might investors buy gold during periods of high inflation?
- A) Gold guarantees a fixed interest rate
- B) Gold can act as a hedge against inflation
- C) Gold prices can never decrease
- D) Gold is completely risk-free
Answer: B) Gold can act as a hedge against inflation
Explanation: During inflation, the purchasing power of money decreases. Gold has historically been used by investors as a store of value and may help protect wealth over the long term, although its price can fluctuate.
5) What is a gold loan?
- A) A loan where gold is used as collateral
- B) A loan that can only be used to buy jewellery
- C) A loan paid entirely in gold coins
- D) A government grant for gold purchases
Answer: A) A loan where gold is used as collateral
Explanation: In a gold loan, the borrower pledges physical gold usually jewellery to a lender as security and receives money against it. The gold is returned after the loan is repaid according to the terms.
6) Which organisation regulates India's securities market, including products such as Gold ETFs?
- A) RBI
- B) SEBI
- C) IRDAI
- D) TRAI
Answer: B) SEBI
Explanation: SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulates India's securities market. Gold ETFs are market-linked investment products traded on stock exchanges.
7) What is a Gold ETF?
- A) A type of gold jewellery
- B) An exchange-traded fund designed to track gold prices
- C) A gold mining machine
- D) A government tax on gold
Answer: B) An exchange traded fund designed to track gold prices
Explanation: A Gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment product designed to provide returns broadly linked to the price of gold. It can be bought and sold on a stock exchange like other exchange traded securities.
8) Why do central banks hold gold as part of their reserves?
- A) To manufacture jewellery
- B) To diversify and strengthen their reserve assets
- C) To guarantee profits every year
- D) To replace all currencies
Answer: B) To diversify and strengthen their reserve assets
Explanation: Gold is a reserve asset that can help diversify a country's holdings. It does not depend on the creditworthiness of a particular company or government in the same way as many financial assets.
9) Which is a potential disadvantage of investing in physical gold?
- A) It has no market value
- B) It may involve storage and security costs
- C) It cannot be sold
- D) It always loses value
Answer: B) It may involve storage and security costs
Explanation: Physical gold needs to be stored securely, which can involve costs such as a bank locker or other security arrangements. There can also be differences between buying and selling prices.
10) What is one of the main factors that can influence gold prices in India?
- A) US interest rates
- B) Monsoon duration only
- C) wedding/ festive seasion
- D) Silver rates
Answer: A) US interest rates
Explanation: Gold does not pay interest like bonds or fixed deposits. When US interest rates rise, interest-bearing investments can become more attractive, which can reduce demand for gold and put downward pressure on its price.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this quiz is for educational and informational purposes only. Gold prices are subject to market fluctuations and may vary based on location, purity, taxes, making charges and other factors. It should not be considered investment advice.
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