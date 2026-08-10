Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign: How to Register, Upload Selfie and Download Certificate
The Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign invites citizens to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the national flag. Participants can register on the official portal, upload a selfie with the Tiranga, and instantly download a personalised participation certificate to share online.
Key Points
- The Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign marks India's 80th Independence Day.
- The 5th edition runs from August 9-17, 2026, by the Ministry of Culture.
- Participate online at harghartiranga.com to upload selfies & get certificates.
It’s almost time for Independence Day 2026. It will mark the 80th anniversary of Independence Day and will be celebrated by all of us with great patriotism. Streets, schools, and houses in all states are gearing up for celebrations and are preparing themselves to pay tribute to the tricoloured flag. The "Har Ghar Tiranga" slogan can be heard everywhere because people are gearing up for the celebrations. This initiative has been started by the Ministry of Culture so that everyone feels connected to the National Flag. In this article, we will discuss how to participate in this initiative.
Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign: How to Register, Upload Selfie and Download Certificate
Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 is the fifth edition of this campaign. The Ministry of Culture is conducting the national campaign between August 9 and August 17, 2026. In the previous year, more than 7.50 crore selfies were posted on the official website by the citizens. More than 9 lakh volunteers were working together to create awareness.
Steps to Register and Upload Your Selfie
It will take just two minutes to participate in the online campaign. The process can be done using your phone or computer by following the given simple steps:
- Visit the Official Site: Visit the official site that is harghartiranga.com.
- Input Personal Details: Click the option of registration. Enter your name, mobile number, and your state.
- Attach Your Picture: Take your photo by raising the flag of India or waving it. Click “upload selfie” and then upload your picture.
- Click Submit.
How to Download Your Participation Certificate
As soon as your picture uploads successfully, a digital certificate will be created instantly.
Steps to Download Your Certificate
- Click on the "Download Certificate" button that appears on your screen.
- Download the PNG file directly to your mobile gallery or your computer desktop.
- Upload your certificate to social media with the hashtags #HarGharTiranga and #HGT2026.
Key Highlights of Campaign Growth
|Year
|Key Achievement / Official Stat
|Source
|2022
|Over 6 Crore Tiranga Selfies Uploaded
|Ministry of Culture
|2025
|7.50 Crore Selfies & 1.8 Crore Pledges
|PIB Press Release
|2026
|5th Edition (Dedicated to 150 Years of Vande Mataram)
|Official Government Portal
This year's theme also honours 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram. Citizens can participate in local Tiranga Yatras, rallies, and mass singing drives in their neighbourhoods.
Conclusion
The Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign is not just another online event. It is the representation of our shared passion towards the nation. Once you raise our flag at your homes and post your picture, you become part of one of the most remarkable traditions of our nation. Claim your unique certificate now to mark this moment in history forever. Let every doorstep become a part of the beautiful colours of our nation.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
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