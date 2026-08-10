It’s almost time for Independence Day 2026. It will mark the 80th anniversary of Independence Day and will be celebrated by all of us with great patriotism. Streets, schools, and houses in all states are gearing up for celebrations and are preparing themselves to pay tribute to the tricoloured flag. The "Har Ghar Tiranga" slogan can be heard everywhere because people are gearing up for the celebrations. This initiative has been started by the Ministry of Culture so that everyone feels connected to the National Flag. In this article, we will discuss how to participate in this initiative.

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign: How to Register, Upload Selfie and Download Certificate

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 is the fifth edition of this campaign. The Ministry of Culture is conducting the national campaign between August 9 and August 17, 2026. In the previous year, more than 7.50 crore selfies were posted on the official website by the citizens. More than 9 lakh volunteers were working together to create awareness.