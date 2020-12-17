Top 10 Highest Mountains in the World

It is interesting to note that there are approximately 109 mountains on our planet with elevations greater than 7,200 metres above sea level. These snow-capped mountains attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. The below-mentioned 'Top 10 Highest Mountains of the world' describes the height, location, range, country and other interesting facts about peaks.

1. Everest

Elevation: 8,848.86 m(29,031.7 ft)

Prominence: 8,848.86 m (29,031.7 ft)

Isolation: 40,008 km (24,860 mi)

Coordinates: 27°59′17″N 86°55′31″E

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on the Earth above sea level and is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

2. K2 (Mount Godwin Austen)

Elevation: 8,611 m (28,251 ft)

Prominence: 4,020 m (13,190 ft)

Isolation: 1,316 km (818 mi)

Coordinates: 35°52′57″N 76°30′48″E

K2 or Mount Godwin Austen is the second-highest mountain in the world, after Mount Everest above sea level. It is located on the China–Pakistan border between Baltistan in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, and Dafdar Township in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of Xinjiang, China. It is the highest point of the Karakoram mountain range and the highest point in both Pakistan and Xinjiang.

3. Kangchenjunga

Elevation: 8,586 m (28,169 ft)

Prominence: 3,922 m (12,867 ft))

Isolation: 124 km (77 mi)

Coordinates: 27°42′09″N 88°08′48″E

Kangchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world above sea level. It lies between Nepal and Sikkim, India, with three of the five peaks (Main, Central, and South) directly on the border, and the remaining two (West and Kangbachen) in Taplejung District, Nepal.

4. Lhotse

Elevation: 8,516 m (27,940 ft

Prominence: 610 m (2,000 ft)

Isolation: 2.66 km (1.65 mi)

Coordinates: 27°57′42″N 86°56′00″E

Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located on the border between TAR, China and the Khumbu region of Nepal.

5. Makalu

Elevation: 8,463 m (27,766 ft)

Prominence: 2,386 m (7,828 ft)

Isolation: 17 km (11 mi)

Coordinates: 27°53′23″N 87°05′20″E

Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas (19 km South-East of Mount Everest) on the border between Nepal and TAR, China.

6. Cho Oyu

Elevation: 8,188 m (26,864 ft)

Prominence: 2,340 m (7,680 ft)

Isolation: 29 km (18 mi)

Coordinates: 28°05′39″N 86°39′39″E

Cho Oyu is the sixth highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located on the China-Nepal border. It is the westernmost major peak of the Khumbu sub-section of the Mahalangur Himalayas (20 km West of Mount Everest).

7. Dhaulagiri

Elevation: 8,167 m (26,795 ft)

Prominence: 3,357 m (11,014 ft)

Isolation: 318 km (198 mi)

Coordinates: 28°41′54″N 83°29′15″E

Dhaulagiri is the seventh highest mountain in the world above sea level, and the highest mountain within the borders of a single country (Nepal). It is bounded on the north and southwest by tributaries of the Bheri River and on the southeast by the Myagdi Khola. Its parent peak is K2.

8. Manaslu

Elevation: 8,163 m (26,781 ft)

Prominence: 3,092 m (10,144 ft)

Isolation: 106 km (66 mi)

Coordinates: 28°32′58″N 84°33′43″E

Manaslu is the eighth-highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located in the Mansiri Himal, part of the Nepalese Himalayas. It is said that 'just as the British consider Everest their mountain, Manaslu has always been a Japanese mountain'.

9. Nanga Parbat

Elevation: 8,126 m (26,660 ft)

Prominence: 4,608 m (15,118 ft)

Isolation: 189 km (117 mi)

Coordinates: 35°14′15″N 74°35′21″E

Nanga Parbat is the ninth highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located in the Diamer District of Gilgit-Baltistan region, Pakistan, Nanga Parbat is the western anchor of the Himalayas.

10. Annapurna

Elevation: 8,091 m (26,545 ft)

Prominence: 2,984 m (9,790 ft)

Isolation: 34 km (21 mi)

Coordinates: 28°35′46″N 83°49′13″E

Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located in the Himalayas in north-central Nepal and is bounded by the Kali Gandaki Gorge on the west, the Marshyangdi River on the north and east, and by Pokhara Valley on the south. Its parent peak is Cho Oyu.

List of 10 highest mountains of the world

Rank Mountain Range Country Height (ft.) 1. Everest Himalayas Nepal, China 29,031.7 2. K2 (Mount Godwin Austen) Karakoram Pakistan, China 28,251 3. Kangchenjunga Himalayas India, Nepal 28,169 4. Lhotse Himalayas Nepal, China 27,940 5. Makalu Himalayas Nepal, China 27,838 6. Cho Oyu Himalayas Nepal, China 26,864 7. Dhaulagiri Himalayas Nepal 26,795 8. Manaslu Himalayas Nepal 26,781 9. Nanga Parbat Himalayas Pakistan 26,660 10. Annapurna Himalayas Nepal 26,545

