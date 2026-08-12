India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day this August 15 2026. The Ministry of Defence opens online ticket sales every year so the public can attend the Indian Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

If you want to watch the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag live on August 15th then you must book your ticket in advance.

As per the instructions available at the Rashtraparv website each ticket must be backed by an Aadhar ID and mobile OTP for security purposes. Read more about how to successfully compelte your Red Fort ticket bookings for August 15 2026 without any error hereonward.

How to Book Red Fort Tickets Online via Aamantran Portal

You can buy tickets directly through this official government website link on your phone or computer.