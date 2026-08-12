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Independence Day 2026 Red Fort Tickets: How to Book August 15 Passes Online

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 19:58 IST

People planning to watch the Independence Day parade at Delhi's Red Fort on August 15, 2026, can now reserve their seats online. Here is how to buy tickets using the government’s Aamantran portal.

How to book Red Fort ticket?
How to book Red Fort ticket?

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day this August 15 2026. The Ministry of Defence opens online ticket sales every year so the public can attend the Indian Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

If you want to watch the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag live on August 15th then you must book your ticket in advance. 

As per the instructions available at the Rashtraparv website each ticket must be backed by an Aadhar ID and mobile OTP for security purposes. Read more about how to successfully compelte your Red Fort ticket bookings for August 15 2026 without any error hereonward. 

How to Book Red Fort Tickets Online via Aamantran Portal

You can buy tickets directly through this official government website link on your phone or computer.

Official Website

aamantran.mod.gov.in

Required Documents

Aadhaar Card 

Voter ID or 

Passport

Mobile Number

Follow these simple steps to complete your Red Fort ticket booking with ease for the 80th Independence Day celebration: 

  1. Go to aamantran.mod.gov.in website on your browser.

  2. Type in your mobile number for registration. 

  3. Enter the OTP sent to your phone and fill in your basic details.

  4. Select and upload a clear photo of your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport.

  5. Then select ‘Independence Day Ceremony 2026’ and pick your preferred ticket category.

  6. Complete the payment using UPI, debit card, or net banking then download the pass on your phone.

Independence Day 2026: Ticket Prices and Required Documents

Here are the ticket prices you may find on the official website while booking your pass for your reference: 

Ticket Type

Price of Red Fort Pass on 15 August 2026

General

₹20

Standard

₹100

Premium

₹500

(Note: Prices match official Ministry of Defence rates for national events.)

Ensure that you have your exact physical ID card that you had used during online booking. Tourist tickets purchased from the Red Fort ticket office will not give you access to the ceremony on August 15.

Important Rules for Visitors on August 15 2026

In the early morning hours ahead of the Independence Day Parade and flag hoisting the Delhi Police will conduct rigorous security checks around the Red Fort. Regular traffic will also be diverted from the roads surrounding Old Delhi. Try to get there at least two hours before the time on your ticket.

Do not forget to carry large bags, power banks, cameras, or food because security staff will confiscate them at the gates without a miss. Only buy Red Fort passes from aamantran.mod.gov.in to avoid scam websites.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 19:58 IST

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