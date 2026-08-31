India’s GDP Grows 7.8% in Q1 FY27: Highlights, Growth Drivers and Economy Imapct

India's economy demonstrated an unexpected 7.8% growth rate in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the April to June period of FY 2026-27, cementing a spot among the fastest-growing economies in the world according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Real GDP in India increased at constant prices to ₹81.36 lakh crore compared to ₹75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter in the previous year, with the figures surpassing that proclaimed by the Reserve Bank of India (7%), despite global headwinds like the geopolitical spat in West Asia and the volatile energy landscape.

This positive and impressive result could be attributed to the rise in domestic consumption supported by investment, export, and significant performance of services and manufacturing industries. Significant contributors included financial sectors, IT, real estate, and professional services, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation achieved double-digit growth of 11.9%, which shows the momentum of the Indian economy.