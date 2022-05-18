International Museum Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Theme, Significance, and More

International Museum Day 2022: Museums help to preserve and promote our cultural heritage, are a good source of entertainment, and are a storehouse of old artifacts, sculptures, objects, history, etc. Also, museums help in research and study; they are the main attraction for tourists and a good source of knowledge. Every year, International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18. As per ICOM, in 2021, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories.

Revisit Malgudi Days at Malgudi Museum!



Recall the fond memories of Swami & friends from Malgudi days at the newly opened Malgudi Museum at Arasalu Station under Mysuru Division of SWR.

For added delight, a cafe named 'Malgudi Chai' has also been opened.#RailMuseum#IMD2022 pic.twitter.com/IEwR5YLwyL — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 18, 2022

Take a glance into the pages of history as we walk through the unique museums of Gujarat.

This International Museum Day, let's take a stroll through the preserved heritage, secured in different parts of the state that plays an integral role in molding our culture. pic.twitter.com/az0bVSe2xf — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) May 18, 2022

#InternationalMuseumDay is observed on the 18th of May to bring awareness to the challenges that museums face, and to raise public awareness of the role museums play in the development of society. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bbFgEFB1MF — Mauvin Godinho (@MauvinGodinho) May 18, 2022

Museums teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas leading us to build a better future. This year as we celebrate #InternationalMuseumDay, let us focus on providing life-long learning opportunities to all as they contribute to shaping an informed and engaged society. pic.twitter.com/AzumVK575g — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 18, 2022

International Museum Day 2022: Theme

The theme of International Museum Day 2022 is “The Power of Museums”. Museums have the power to transform the world around us. They teach us about the past and open our minds to new ideas and incomparable places of discovery.

International Museum Day 2022: Quotes

1. “A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can.” - Maira Kalman

2. “The best introduction to art is to stroll through a museum. The more art you see, the more you’ll learn to define your own taste.” - Jeanne Frank

3. “It’s not a museum. It’s not a place of artifacts; it’s a place of ideas.” - Jeanie Kahnke

4. “Real museums are places where Time is transformed into Space.” - Orhan Pamuk

5. "Museums should be places where you raise questions, not just show stuff." - William Thorsell

6. “I want to make of Impressionism an art as solid as that of the museums.” - Paul Cézanne

7. "The primary purpose of the Museum is to help people enjoy, understand, and use the visual arts of our time." - Alfred H. Barr, Jr.

8. "The most basic task of any museum must be the protection of works of cultural significance entrusted to its care for the edification and pleasure of future generations." - Martin Filler

9. "The main function of the museum has been to serve as a pedestal upon which a clique of socialites poses as patrons of the arts." - Albert C. Barnes

10. "In Italian museums are sometimes found little painted screens that the priest used to hold in front of the face of condemned men to hide the scaffold from them." - Albert Camus

International Museum Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Museums take us back into history and teach us more than anything else could have. Wishing you International Museum Day.

2. Celebrate International Museum Day by understanding and appreciating all those who have created these libraries of history.

3. Museums are a pathway to history and tradition! Happy International Museum Day!

4. Museums are a place for learning and connecting. Sending best wishes on International Museum Day!

5. A museum trip is a must on International Museum Day! Let’s learn and explore more!

6. Museums take us into the times that we have not seen and give us a glimpse of that life…. Best wishes on International Museum Day.

7. If you wish to teach your children something about history then museums are the best place to begin their learning…. Happy International Museum Day!

8. Wishing a very Happy International Museum Day to celebrate this day by visiting more and more museums to learn more and more about the heritage, culture, and history.

9. A Museum is a center where nothing was lost, just rediscovered, Museums are a display of this art kept alive. Happy International Museum Day!

10. The main role of the Museum is to help individuals appreciate, comprehend, and utilize the visual specialties within recent memory. Happy International Museum Day!

