Kieron Pollard Reclaims No. 1 Spot in T20 Cricket With Most Runs: Check Top 10 List

Kieron Pollard is back on top of the T20 run-scoring charts. The West Indies great smashed 65 off 26 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders against Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2026. This knock pushed his career T20 tally to 14,921 runs. With this innings, Pollard moved past England's Jos Buttler and reclaimed the No. 1 spot. Kieron Pollard Reclaims No. 1 T20 Run-Scorer Record Pollard needed 35 runs before the match to move past Buttler's tally of 14,890 runs. He did much more than that. He was batting for Trinbago Knight Riders where he smashed 65 runs off just 26 balls. The match took place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Trinbago Knight Riders were chasing a target of 212. Despite Pollard's brilliant knock, his team fell short and the team lost by 36 runs Who Are the Top 10 Leading Run-Scorers in T20 Cricket?

Here is the full list of the top 10 highest run-scorers in T20 cricket history: Rank Player Country T20 Runs 1 Kieron Pollard West Indies 14,921 2 Jos Buttler England 14,833 3 Chris Gayle West Indies 14,562 4 Alex Hales England 14,449 5 David Warner Australia 14,284 6 Virat Kohli India 14,218 7 James Vince England 13,777 8 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 13,571 9 Quinton de Kock South Africa 12,654 10 Rohit Sharma India 12,531 Kieron Pollard's T20 Career by Numbers He now has 14,921 runs from 749 matches and this record spans 666 innings across nearly 20 years of cricket. He has also crossed a huge milestone in sixes. His five sixes in this innings took his career six count to 1,010. He is only the second batter in history to cross 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket, after Chris Gayle.