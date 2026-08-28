Kieron Pollard Reclaims No. 1 Spot in T20 Cricket With Most Runs: Check Top 10 List
Kieron Pollard Reclaims No. 1 Spot in T20 Cricket: Check Top 10 Leading Run-Scorers
Kieron Pollard is back on top of the T20 run-scoring charts. The West Indies great smashed 65 off 26 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders against Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2026. This knock pushed his career T20 tally to 14,921 runs. With this innings, Pollard moved past England's Jos Buttler and reclaimed the No. 1 spot.
Kieron Pollard Reclaims No. 1 T20 Run-Scorer Record
Pollard needed 35 runs before the match to move past Buttler's tally of 14,890 runs. He did much more than that. He was batting for Trinbago Knight Riders where he smashed 65 runs off just 26 balls.
The match took place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Trinbago Knight Riders were chasing a target of 212. Despite Pollard's brilliant knock, his team fell short and the team lost by 36 runs
Who Are the Top 10 Leading Run-Scorers in T20 Cricket?
Here is the full list of the top 10 highest run-scorers in T20 cricket history:
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Country
|
T20 Runs
|
1
|
Kieron Pollard
|
West Indies
|
14,921
|
2
|
Jos Buttler
|
England
|
14,833
|
3
|
Chris Gayle
|
West Indies
|
14,562
|
4
|
Alex Hales
|
England
|
14,449
|
5
|
David Warner
|
Australia
|
14,284
|
6
|
Virat Kohli
|
India
|
14,218
|
7
|
James Vince
|
England
|
13,777
|
8
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Pakistan
|
13,571
|
9
|
Quinton de Kock
|
South Africa
|
12,654
|
10
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
12,531
Kieron Pollard's T20 Career by Numbers
He now has 14,921 runs from 749 matches and this record spans 666 innings across nearly 20 years of cricket.
He has also crossed a huge milestone in sixes. His five sixes in this innings took his career six count to 1,010. He is only the second batter in history to cross 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket, after Chris Gayle.
Where Do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Rank?
India has two players in the top 10 list. Virat Kohli sits at No. 6 with 14,218 runs. Kohli built his tally with classic batting and a strong record of chasing down targets.
Rohit Sharma sits at No. 10 with 12,531 runs. Rohit is known for his elegant strokeplay and powerplay hitting. He is also the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history, with more than 7,000 runs in the tournament alone.
Both Kohli and Rohit built their T20 careers over many years of international and IPL cricket. Their presence in the top 10 shows the depth of Indian batting talent in the shortest format of the game.
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