Which is the Largest City in the Scotland? Check its Area, Population and Famous Places

Scotland is a vibrant country located in the northern region of the United Kingdom. It is bordered by Atlantic Ocean on the north and west, England on the south, and North sea to the east.

The capital city of Scotland is Edinburgh which is a centre of arts and culture. It is recognised as a UNESCO city of literature in 2004. Edinburgh is home to the largest arts festival in the world the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

While Edinburgh is th capital city of Scotland it is not the largest city of the country. The largest city of Scotland is Glasgow.

It is in spotlight recently because it is hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Let us explore more about the largest city in Scotland and how it is important for the country.

Glasgow: Largest City in Scotland

The largest city in Scotland is Glasgow and it is known for its vibrant culture and a popular spot for musicians. This is further accentuated by the fact that Glasgow is recognised as UNESCO City of Music. It was given this status in the year in 2008. As per estimates, the city hosts around 130 events per week.