Which is the Largest City in the Scotland? Check its Area, Population and Famous Places
The largest city in Scotland is Glasgow which is famous for its museums, vibrant music scene and Victorian architecture. Learn more about Glasgow here.
Scotland is a vibrant country located in the northern region of the United Kingdom. It is bordered by Atlantic Ocean on the north and west, England on the south, and North sea to the east.
The capital city of Scotland is Edinburgh which is a centre of arts and culture. It is recognised as a UNESCO city of literature in 2004. Edinburgh is home to the largest arts festival in the world the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
While Edinburgh is th capital city of Scotland it is not the largest city of the country. The largest city of Scotland is Glasgow.
It is in spotlight recently because it is hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Let us explore more about the largest city in Scotland and how it is important for the country.
Glasgow: Largest City in Scotland
The largest city in Scotland is Glasgow and it is known for its vibrant culture and a popular spot for musicians. This is further accentuated by the fact that Glasgow is recognised as UNESCO City of Music. It was given this status in the year in 2008. As per estimates, the city hosts around 130 events per week.
According to Time Out's annual best city survey, Glasgow is ranked as one of the friendliest cities in the world.
Glasgow: Area and Population
Glasgow is the largest city in Scotland both in terms of population and area located in the banks of River Clyde. It is spread over an area of 175 square kilometers and houses around 622,050 people as per the report by the Glasgow City Council report.
Glasgow: Popular Music Festivals
Glasgow has a vibrant and a lively music scene so much so that every year people gather for the most popular music festivals in Glasgow such as Celtic Connections and TRNSMT.
Glasgow: Popular Museums
Glasgow is popular for its museums, and the most famous museums in Glasgow is Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, which contains 8000 pieces of art in 22 themed galleries.
Glasgow and its Victorian Architecture
Glasgow is known for its Victorian architecture and some of its more striking examples are the Glasgow City Chambers, The Kelvingrove Art and Gallery Museum which is made of red sandstone, and the main building of University of Glasgow.
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Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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