Lionel Messi is arguably one of the most famous footballers on the planet, considered by many as one of the modern greats of the game along with Cristiano Ronaldo. He has an illustrious record in football, and his World Cup record is equally impressive. Today we will look at 7 of Lionel Messi’s World Cup achievements that make him one of the greatest footballers of all time. Lionel Messi's 7 World Cup Records Let us take a look at 7 most incredible records set by Lionel Messi in World Cups. First Male Player to Play 6 Different World Cup Tournaments Lionel Messi became the first male player to play in 6 different world cups when he set his foot on the field for the FIFA World Cup 2026 group J match against Algeria on 17th June 2026. Messi made his first World Cup appearance in 2006 in Germany, and since then has featured in every World Cup till 2026.

This achievement is only matched by another Cristaino Ronaldo who will be reaching the milestone on the same day in a match against Democratic Republic of Congo. Most Appearances in World Cups Lionel Messi holds the record for most World Cup appearances for national team. He has appeared in 33 matches for Argentina, which is the most by any footballer in the world. Highest Goal Scorer in World Cup Lionel Messi is currently the highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 21 goals in 33 appearances. French talisman Kylian Mbappé is in second place with 20 goals in 21 appearences, and German legend Miroslav Klose is in third position on the list with 16 goals. Maiden Hat-Trick in FIFA World Cup Messi scored his maiden hat-trick in FIFA World Cups on 17th June 2026. His hat-trick came against Algeria, which sealed the game in Argentina’s favour with a 3-0 final score. The hat-trick is made more special as at 38 years and 357 days, he became the oldest player to score 2+ goals in a World Cup match.

World Cup Winning Captain Messi became the second captain after Diego Maradona to lift the World Cup for Argentina in 2022 which was held at Qatar. This was Argentina's first World Cup title after 36 years. Messi came dangerously close to winning the title in 2014, when Germany defeated them by 1-0 margin with an extra time goal by Mario Gotze. Only Footballer to Win Two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi is the only footballer to win two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cups. He achieved the unique record when he was awarded the player of the tournament at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups. Most Player of the Match Awards in FIFA World Cup We have read so many records set by Messi in World Cups, and this one is just another feather added to the cap of one of the legends of football. Lionel Messi holds the most number of player of the match awards in FIFA World Cups. He had won 11 player of the match awards till 2022 finals, he added his 16th when Argentina went past England 2-1 on 16th July, with Messi providing assists in the two goals scored by Argentina in the match