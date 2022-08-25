List of 10 Major Battles Won By Mughals - Check Details Here

10 Major Battles Won By Mughals: Mughals Empire was one of the longest-ruling empires in India. It was established in the year 1526 when Babur defeated Ibrahim Lodhi in the first battle of Panipat.

Here we will be looking at 10 Major battles that were won by the Mughals during their reign.

10 Major Battles Won By Mughals

Here we will be looking at the 10 major battles that shaped the destiny of the Mughal Empire in India

First Battle of Panipat

The First Battle of Panipat was fought in the year 1526 between Babur and Ibrahim Lodhi, who was the king of Delhi at the time. This battle established the Mughal Empire in India and is one of the most important battles that have been won by the Mughals.

This war was also known to introduce the use of gunpowder firearms and cannons by Babur. It was the first instance of such military prowess that took the Delhi Sultanate by surprise.

Battle of Khanwa

The Battle of Khanwa was one of the most decisive battles fought by the Mughals in their quest to establish supremacy in India. It was fought between Rana Sanga and Babur; this war was instrumental in establishing the rule of the Mughals in India.

The Battle of Khanwa was fought in the year 1527, and the aim of the war was to drive Babur out of India; for Babur, the aim was to gain supremacy over Indian states.

Battle of Ghaghra

The Battle of Ghaghra was fought in the year 1529 between the armies of Babur and allies with the armies of Sultan Mahmud Lodi and Sultan Nusrat Shah of Bengal. This win further dented the scope of Afghans in India and established Mughal control in eastern India.

Second Battle of Panipat

The second battle of Panipat was fought in the year 1556 between armies of newly crowned emperor Akbar and Hemu, a Hindu king of Delhi. Hemu had captured Agra and Delhi, and the Mughals led by Bairam Khan defeated Hemu in the second battle of Panipat.

This win marked Akbar’s domination in India.

Siege of Chittorgarh

The Siege of Chittorgarh took place in the year 1567. This was due to the reason that the Maharana of Mewar refused to accept him as emperor.

It took six months to complete the siege and thus expanded Akbar’s empire further.

Siege of Ranthambore

The next siege was on Ranthambore, where the Hada Rajputs considered the Mughals as enemies, and Akbar saw them as a threat to his empire. The win resulted in the surrender of Rajput king Rai Surjan Hada.

Battle of Tukaroi

The Battle of Tukaroi was fought between the Mughals and Bengal Sultanate, and the loss of the Bengal Sultanate weakened their grip. It took place in the village of Tukaroi near Balasore, in present-day Odisha.

Battle of Haldighati

This was one of the famous battles between the Mughals led by Man Singh I and Maharana Pratap of Mewar. This battle established Maharana Pratap as a braveheart warrior, stories of which are still told to this day.

Battle of Samugrah

This was a civil war that was fought in the year 1657 between the sons of Shahjahan, Dara Sikoh and Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb was joined by his younger brother Murad Baksh. The battle ended with the loss of Dara Sikoh and the crowning of Aurangzeb as emperor.

Battle of Khajwa

The battle of Khajwa was fought in the year 1659 between Aurangzeb and Shah Suja, who declared himself emperor in Bengal. The battle resulted in the loss of Shah Suja, after which he fled to Arakan.

Aurangzeb named Shaista Khan the new Nawab of Bengal.