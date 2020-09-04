Teachers Day 2020: List of Awards and Honours conferred to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teachers Day on 5 September in India. He was a prominent scholar and academician. He was one of India's best and most influential twentieth-century scholars of comparative religion and philosophy. In 1936, he was named as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

From 1918-21, he served as professor of philosophy at Mysore and from 1921-31 then 1937-42 at Calcutta universities. From 1931-36, he was vice-chancellor of Andhra University. From 1939-48, he was vice-chancellor of Benaras Hindu University in India and from 1953-1962, he was chancellor of the University of Delhi.

He also led the Indian delegation to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and was also elected as the chairman of UNESCO's executive board. He also served as Indian ambassador to the Soviet Union. When he returned to India in 1952, he was elected as Vice President and in 1962, he was elected as President and became the second President of Independent India succeeding Rajendra Prasad.

List of Awards and Honours conferred to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

1. In 1931, he was appointed as Knight Bachelor. He ceased to use the title "Sir" after India attained independence and preferred to continue his academic title "Doctor".

2. In 1938, he was elected Fellow of the British Academy.

3. In 1954, he was awarded the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

4. In 1954, he was awarded as German "Order pour le Merit for Arts and Science".

5. In 1962, he received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.

6. In 1962, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's honour on his birthday that is on 5 September, Teachers Day in India is celebrated. He believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country".

7. In 1963, he received the British Order of Merit.

8. In 1968, he became the first person to receive the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sahitya Akademi on a writer.

9. In 1975, he received the Templeton Prize, a few months before his death. He received for advocating non-aggression and conveying “a universal reality of God that embraced love and wisdom for all people”. The entire amount of the prize was donated by him to Oxford University.

10. In 1989, the institution of the Radhakrishnan Scholarships by Oxford University in the memory of Radhakrishnan. Later, the scholarships were renamed as the "Radhakrishnan Chevening Scholarships”.

When Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the second President of India the well-known philosopher Bert Russel of the world reacted "It is an honour for the philosophy of the world that the great Indian Republic elected Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as President and I am particularly happy to be a philosopher. Plato said that philosophers should be kings and the great Indian Republic paid a true tribute to Plato by making a philosopher a president.”

