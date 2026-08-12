(2026) Top 10 Indian Airports by Annual Passenger Footfall Statistics
India’s prime aviation hub holds top spot, operating across multiple active runways and four passenger terminals. Handling over 70 million travellers annually, it serves as the nation's central gateway to the world. Let’s discover the busiest airports of India in 2026.
As per current statistics, India is home to over 150 operating airports, ranging from gigantic international airports to small airports that have most likely escaped your knowledge to date.
When it comes to sheer size, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ranks as the largest airport in India, spanning over 5,500 acres.
On the flip side, the smallest airports, such as the one at Agatti, Lakshadweep, are so compact that they cannot possibly accommodate more than one plane at any point in time, loaded with passengers.
But wait, do you know which is the Indian airport that sees the highest footfall in terms of passenger traffic every year? It is definitely not Mumbai or Bangalore. Let's find out the top 10 busiest airports in India in this article.
List of Top 10 Busiest Airports in India in 2026
The Airport Authority of India publishes the data on passenger movements every year, and the figures for the financial year 2025-26 have been published now.
The figures include all passengers that travel from or to an airport in any manner during the period from April 2025 to March 2026. Here is the list of India’s top 10 airports along with the previous year’s figures.
|Rank
|City & State
|IATA Code
|Passengers 2025-26
|Passengers 2024-25
|1
|Delhi, Delhi NCR
|DEL
|7,87,01,971
|7,92,59,890
|2
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|BOM
|5,52,90,095
|5,51,22,422
|3
|Bengaluru, Karnataka
|BLR
|4,44,70,035
|4,18,75,620
|4
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|HYD
|3,04,83,885
|2,94,82,396
|5
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|MAA
|2,30,17,324
|2,24,11,290
|6
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|CCU
|2,11,02,741
|2,18,31,118
|7
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|AMD
|1,38,22,287
|1,34,27,697
|8
|Kochi, Kerala
|COK
|1,13,02,552
|1,11,40,778
|9
|Pune, Maharashtra
|PNQ
|1,10,05,988
|1,04,57,694
|10
|Guwahati, Assam
|GAU
|66,22,784
|61,60,157
Source: Airports Authority of India (AAI), FY 2025-26 passenger traffic statistics.
1. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (DEL)
This is no surprise at all — the IGI Airport in Delhi has once again managed to become the busiest airport in India by a huge margin. The total number of passengers that utilised the services of IGI Airport was 7.87 crore in FY 2025-26, which is a slight decrease of 0.7 per cent from the previous year. Even then, it is far more than all the other airports listed here. The IGI airport stood as the 9th busiest airport in the world in 2024.
2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (BOM)
Mumbai continues to occupy the number two spot with 5.53 crore passengers, registering a growth of only 0.3% compared to last fiscal year. This is despite Mumbai International Airport operating in an environment of much more limited growth opportunities as compared to New Delhi. The facility operates on a single runway system and is completely landlocked by its surroundings, yet continues to attract huge traffic due to being a gateway to India’s financial capital.
3. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR)
Bengaluru airport is the fastest-growing of all major airports in India, with 6.2% growth in passenger traffic to 4.45 crore for FY 2025-26. This represents a far higher rate of growth compared to that seen at both the Delhi and Mumbai airports this year. The expansion of IT and startups in the city, along with growing international tourism, is helping close the gap between Bengaluru and Mumbai airports. It is also India's only fully solar-powered airport.
Conclusion
While Delhi continues to dominate the skies, what's really happening is the rapid growth seen by cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Guwahati. Indian air travel no longer depends on just the Big Four cities; second-tier cities are starting to make their presence known. Thanks to initiatives like UDAN and cheaper flying prices each year, we can expect these figures to rise further.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.