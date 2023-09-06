List of Top 10 Hurricanes to Hit USA

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, one of which is likely to become a hurricane by Wednesday night and could become an "extremely dangerous" storm by the weekend.

The most immediate concern is Tropical Storm Lee, which is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday night and a major hurricane on Friday. Lee is expected to menace the Leeward Islands and Bermuda before moving closer to the U.S. coast.

As of Wednesday morning, Lee's winds had increased to 65 mph, 10 mph short of hurricane strength. The NHC said Lee continued to move to the west-northwest overnight Tuesday at about 16 mph.

A northeasterly shear has been limiting Lee's intensification, but that's expected to subside by Thursday. In addition, the storm will be moving over unusually warm surface waters in the Atlantic, which will help it gather force.

The National Hurricane Centre mentions that Tropical Storm Lee is expected to become a major hurricane by midday on Friday, with 120 mph winds. The storm will continue to strengthen, and by late Sunday night, it could have winds of 150 mph.

Lee is currently located about 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Leeward Islands on Thursday, and then move across the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The NHC mentions: “At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 44.6 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.”

“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).”

“Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” it adds.