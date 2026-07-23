The stage is ready for another edition of Commonwealth Games that will take place from 23rd July to 2nd August 2026 in Glasgow. India has sent 125 athletes to the Commonwealth Games 2026. There are 77 male and 48 female athletes that will be competing across the 10 reduced sports. Many popular sports including wrestling, badminton, hockey, cricket and table tennis are not part of Commonwealth Games 2026. That is why some of India's most loved players will not be seen this time. However, India has high medal hopes and the team is led by names like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain and these players have won medals at Olympic level. Here is the complete list of Indian athletes that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026. India at Commonwealth Games 2026: At a Glance

Here is a quick overview of India at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Category Details Host City Glasgow, Scotland Dates 23 July to 2 August 2026 Indian Contingent 125 athletes Sports 10 sports (including para sports) Male Athletes 77 Female Athletes 48 Para Athletes 24 (para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, para track cycling) Flag Bearers Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain List of Players at Commonwealth Games 2026 Here is the list of Indian players at the Commonwealth Games 2026 according to the sport: Athletics (32 athletes) Athletics from India has the greatest number with 32 players including 10 women and 22 women. Athlete Event Neeraj Chopra Men's javelin throw Rohit Yadav Men's javelin throw Yash Vir Singh Men's javelin throw Gurindervir Singh Men's 100m Animesh Kujur Men's 200m Gulveer Singh Men's 5,000m and 10,000m Tejas Shirse Men's 110m hurdles Yashas Palaksha Men's 400m hurdles Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men's 400m hurdles Sarvesh Kushare Men's high jump Adarsh Ram Men's high jump Dev Meena Men's pole vault Kuldeep Kumar Men's pole vault Murali Sreeshankar Men's long jump Lokesh Sathyanathan Men's long jump Praveen Chithravel Men's triple jump Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump Samardeep Singh Gill Men's shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's shot put Tejaswin Shankar Men's decathlon and high jump Vishal TK Men's 400m and mixed relay Rajesh Ramesh Men's 400m and mixed relay Parul Chaudhary Women's 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m Pooja Singh Women's high jump Manpreet Kaur Women's shot put Seema Kaliramna Women's discus throw Nidhi Rani Women's discus throw Ravina Women's 10,000m race walk Priyanka Goswami Women's 10,000m race walk Rashdeep Kaur Mixed 4x400m relay Neeru Pathak Mixed 4x400m relay Ansa Babu Mixed 4x400m relay

Boxing There are 14 players from India that will be competing in Boxing this year: Boxer Category Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51kg Preeti Pawar Women's 54kg Jaismine Lamboria Women's 57kg Priya Ghanghas Women's 60kg Parveen Hooda Women's 65kg Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70kg Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75kg Jadumani Singh Men's 55kg Sachin Siwach Men's 60kg Aditya Pratap Singh Men's 65kg Sumit Kundu Men's 70kg Ankush Men's 80kg Kapil Pokhariya Men's 90kg Narender Berwal Men's +90kg Judo Judo also has 14 athletes that will feature in different categories: Judo Category Asmita Dey Women's -48kg Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Women's -52kg Yamini Mourya Women's -57kg Unnati Sharma Women's -63kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Women's -70kg Ishroop Narang Women's -78kg Tulika Maan Women's +78kg Harsh Singh Men's -60kg Rohit Basir Majgul Men's -66kg Arun Kumar Men's -73kg Harsh Tokas Men's -81kg Karanjit Singh Maan Men's -90kg Avtar Singh Men's -100kg Yash Ghangas Men's +100kg

Weightlifting There are 12 athletes that will be taking part in weightlifting sport: Weightlifter Category Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Bindyarani Devi Women's 58kg Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg Sanjana Women's 77kg Seram Nirupama Devi Women's 86kg Martina Devi Women's +86kg Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg M Raja Men's 65kg Ajaya Babu Men's 79kg Dilbag Singh Men's 94kg Lovepreet Singh Men's +110kg Artistic Gymnastics This sport will have 8 athletes in the Commonwealth Games 2026: Gymnast Category Pranati Nayak Women's event Nishka Agarwal Women's event Eshita Rewale Women's event Protistha Samanta Women's event Tapan Mohanty Men's event Tapeshwarnath Das Men's event Swatish KP Men's event Satyajit Mondal Men's event

Swimming Only 5 athletes will represent India at Commonwealth Games 2026 in the swimming sport: Swimmer Events Sajan Prakash Men's 50m and 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle Srihari Nataraj Men's 50m and 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, relay Aryan Nehra Men's 400m, 800m, 1,500m freestyle, relay Aneesh Gowda Men's 200m freestyle, relay Dhakshian Shashikumar Men's 400m freestyle, relay Lawn Bowls This game will witness 6 athletes from India: Player Event Nayan Moni Saikia Women's singles Rupa Rani Tirkey Women's pairs Pinki Women's pairs Putul Sonowal Men's singles Navneet Singh Men's pairs Dinesh Kumar Men's pairs Track Cycling This sport will also witness 6 athletes only at the Games: Cyclist Category David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Men's track cycling Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Men's track cycling Dinesh Kumar Men's track cycling Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam Men's track cycling Rojit Singh Yanglem Men's track cycling Harshveer Sekhon Men's track cycling

Para Sports India has sent 11 para athletics competitors, 7 para powerlifters, 5 para swimmers and 1 para track cyclist. Most notable names are Sharmila and Devender Kumar in para athletics, and Suyash Jadhav in para swimming. Para Athletics Here is the list of 11 players who will feature in the Para Athletics: Athlete Category Sharmila Women's para athletics Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla Women's para athletics Devender Kumar Men's para athletics Rakeshbhai Bhatt Men's para athletics Dilip Gavit Men's para athletics Shubham Juyal Men's para athletics Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath Men's para athletics Soman Rana Men's para athletics Ramesh Shanmugam Men's para athletics Sagar Thayat Men's para athletics Shreyansh Trivedi Men's para athletics

Para Powerlifting A total of 7 players will feature in Para Powerlifting: Athlete Category Jaspreet Kaur Women's para powerlifting Suman Devi Women's para powerlifting Kasthuri Rajamani Women's para powerlifting Ashok Men's para powerlifting Parmjeet Kumar Men's para powerlifting Sudhir Men's para powerlifting Jhandu Kumar Men's para powerlifting Para Swimming 5 athletes will be participating in Para Swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Swimmer Category Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina Men's para swimming Ali Imam Men's para swimming Suyash Jadhav Men's para swimming Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Men's para swimming Swatik Patil Men's para swimming Para Track Cycling Only 1 athlete will feature in the Para Track Cycling from India:

Cyclist Category Lisha Das Women's para track cycling Women's 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball (4 athletes) This is India’s debut team in Wheelchair Basketball at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Player Reena Rameshchandra Gupta Irengbam Ritu Chanu Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar India's Biggest Medal Contenders Despite reduced games, India has sent some of its best in the Commonwealth Games 2026. Here is the list of top medal contenders that will feature this season: Athlete Sport Previous Medals Neeraj Chopra Athletics (javelin) Gold in 2018 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Gold in 2018, gold in 2022 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing New to CWG boxing Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics (shot put) Gold in 2018 Priyanka Goswami Athletics (race walk) Silver in 2022 Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Silver in 2022 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics (long jump) Silver in 2022 Tulika Maan Judo Silver in 2022

Which Famous Indian Athletes Are Missing? There are many famous players that will not feature in the Commonwealth Games 2026 due to the reduced number of games: Athlete Sport PV Sindhu Badminton Lakshya Sen Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Bajrang Punia Wrestling Manpreet Singh Hockey Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Indian Cricket Team Cricket Saurav Ghosal Squash First-Time Commonwealth Games Participants There are many athletes that are making their debut with Commonwealth Games in the 2026 season and these faces matter a lot for India’s future in sports: Athlete Sport Why They're One to Watch Animesh Kujur Athletics (200m) He is one of India's fastest young sprinters in the recent times Tejas Shirse Athletics (110m hurdles) A young hurdler who has broken national game records Nishka Agarwal Artistic Gymnastics She is an individual champion at the Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championships Yash Ghangas Judo A powerful young athlete in the heaviest weight category Dhakshian Shashikumar Swimming A promising young freestyle swimmer Sakshi Chaudhary Boxing A new face in the lightest women's weight category