From Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu: Know Which Players Are Competing At Commonwealth Games 2026
Get the complete list of Indian players selected for Commonwealth Games 2026. See the full squad by sport, and athletes to watch in Glasgow.
The stage is ready for another edition of Commonwealth Games that will take place from 23rd July to 2nd August 2026 in Glasgow. India has sent 125 athletes to the Commonwealth Games 2026. There are 77 male and 48 female athletes that will be competing across the 10 reduced sports.
Many popular sports including wrestling, badminton, hockey, cricket and table tennis are not part of Commonwealth Games 2026. That is why some of India's most loved players will not be seen this time. However, India has high medal hopes and the team is led by names like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain and these players have won medals at Olympic level.
Here is the complete list of Indian athletes that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026.
India at Commonwealth Games 2026: At a Glance
Here is a quick overview of India at the Commonwealth Games 2026:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Host City
|
Glasgow, Scotland
|
Dates
|
23 July to 2 August 2026
|
Indian Contingent
|
125 athletes
|
Sports
|
10 sports (including para sports)
|
Male Athletes
|
77
|
Female Athletes
|
48
|
Para Athletes
|
24 (para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, para track cycling)
|
Flag Bearers
|
Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain
List of Players at Commonwealth Games 2026
Here is the list of Indian players at the Commonwealth Games 2026 according to the sport:
Athletics (32 athletes)
Athletics from India has the greatest number with 32 players including 10 women and 22 women.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Rohit Yadav
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Yash Vir Singh
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Gurindervir Singh
|
Men's 100m
|
Animesh Kujur
|
Men's 200m
|
Gulveer Singh
|
Men's 5,000m and 10,000m
|
Tejas Shirse
|
Men's 110m hurdles
|
Yashas Palaksha
|
Men's 400m hurdles
|
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|
Men's 400m hurdles
|
Sarvesh Kushare
|
Men's high jump
|
Adarsh Ram
|
Men's high jump
|
Dev Meena
|
Men's pole vault
|
Kuldeep Kumar
|
Men's pole vault
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Men's long jump
|
Lokesh Sathyanathan
|
Men's long jump
|
Praveen Chithravel
|
Men's triple jump
|
Selva Prabhu
|
Men's triple jump
|
Samardeep Singh Gill
|
Men's shot put
|
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|
Men's shot put
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
Men's decathlon and high jump
|
Vishal TK
|
Men's 400m and mixed relay
|
Rajesh Ramesh
|
Men's 400m and mixed relay
|
Parul Chaudhary
|
Women's 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m
|
Pooja Singh
|
Women's high jump
|
Manpreet Kaur
|
Women's shot put
|
Seema Kaliramna
|
Women's discus throw
|
Nidhi Rani
|
Women's discus throw
|
Ravina
|
Women's 10,000m race walk
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Women's 10,000m race walk
|
Rashdeep Kaur
|
Mixed 4x400m relay
|
Neeru Pathak
|
Mixed 4x400m relay
|
Ansa Babu
|
Mixed 4x400m relay
Boxing
There are 14 players from India that will be competing in Boxing this year:
|
Boxer
|
Category
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Women's 51kg
|
Preeti Pawar
|
Women's 54kg
|
Jaismine Lamboria
|
Women's 57kg
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
Women's 60kg
|
Parveen Hooda
|
Women's 65kg
|
Arundhati Choudhary
|
Women's 70kg
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Women's 75kg
|
Jadumani Singh
|
Men's 55kg
|
Sachin Siwach
|
Men's 60kg
|
Aditya Pratap Singh
|
Men's 65kg
|
Sumit Kundu
|
Men's 70kg
|
Ankush
|
Men's 80kg
|
Kapil Pokhariya
|
Men's 90kg
|
Narender Berwal
|
Men's +90kg
Judo
Judo also has 14 athletes that will feature in different categories:
|
Judo
|
Category
|
Asmita Dey
|
Women's -48kg
|
Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|
Women's -52kg
|
Yamini Mourya
|
Women's -57kg
|
Unnati Sharma
|
Women's -63kg
|
Inunganbi Takhellambam
|
Women's -70kg
|
Ishroop Narang
|
Women's -78kg
|
Tulika Maan
|
Women's +78kg
|
Harsh Singh
|
Men's -60kg
|
Rohit Basir Majgul
|
Men's -66kg
|
Arun Kumar
|
Men's -73kg
|
Harsh Tokas
|
Men's -81kg
|
Karanjit Singh Maan
|
Men's -90kg
|
Avtar Singh
|
Men's -100kg
|
Yash Ghangas
|
Men's +100kg
Weightlifting
There are 12 athletes that will be taking part in weightlifting sport:
|
Weightlifter
|
Category
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Women's 48kg
|
Gyaneshwari Yadav
|
Women's 53kg
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Women's 58kg
|
Harjinder Kaur
|
Women's 69kg
|
Sanjana
|
Women's 77kg
|
Seram Nirupama Devi
|
Women's 86kg
|
Martina Devi
|
Women's +86kg
|
Rishikanta Singh
|
Men's 60kg
|
M Raja
|
Men's 65kg
|
Ajaya Babu
|
Men's 79kg
|
Dilbag Singh
|
Men's 94kg
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Men's +110kg
Artistic Gymnastics
This sport will have 8 athletes in the Commonwealth Games 2026:
|
Gymnast
|
Category
|
Pranati Nayak
|
Women's event
|
Nishka Agarwal
|
Women's event
|
Eshita Rewale
|
Women's event
|
Protistha Samanta
|
Women's event
|
Tapan Mohanty
|
Men's event
|
Tapeshwarnath Das
|
Men's event
|
Swatish KP
|
Men's event
|
Satyajit Mondal
|
Men's event
Swimming
Only 5 athletes will represent India at Commonwealth Games 2026 in the swimming sport:
|
Swimmer
|
Events
|
Sajan Prakash
|
Men's 50m and 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
|
Srihari Nataraj
|
Men's 50m and 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, relay
|
Aryan Nehra
|
Men's 400m, 800m, 1,500m freestyle, relay
|
Aneesh Gowda
|
Men's 200m freestyle, relay
|
Dhakshian Shashikumar
|
Men's 400m freestyle, relay
Lawn Bowls
This game will witness 6 athletes from India:
|
Player
|
Event
|
Nayan Moni Saikia
|
Women's singles
|
Rupa Rani Tirkey
|
Women's pairs
|
Pinki
|
Women's pairs
|
Putul Sonowal
|
Men's singles
|
Navneet Singh
|
Men's pairs
|
Dinesh Kumar
|
Men's pairs
Track Cycling
This sport will also witness 6 athletes only at the Games:
|
Cyclist
|
Category
|
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|
Men's track cycling
|
Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
|
Men's track cycling
|
Dinesh Kumar
|
Men's track cycling
|
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|
Men's track cycling
|
Rojit Singh Yanglem
|
Men's track cycling
|
Harshveer Sekhon
|
Men's track cycling
Para Sports
India has sent 11 para athletics competitors, 7 para powerlifters, 5 para swimmers and 1 para track cyclist. Most notable names are Sharmila and Devender Kumar in para athletics, and Suyash Jadhav in para swimming.
Para Athletics
Here is the list of 11 players who will feature in the Para Athletics:
|
Athlete
|
Category
|
Sharmila
|
Women's para athletics
|
Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla
|
Women's para athletics
|
Devender Kumar
|
Men's para athletics
|
Rakeshbhai Bhatt
|
Men's para athletics
|
Dilip Gavit
|
Men's para athletics
|
Shubham Juyal
|
Men's para athletics
|
Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
|
Men's para athletics
|
Soman Rana
|
Men's para athletics
|
Ramesh Shanmugam
|
Men's para athletics
|
Sagar Thayat
|
Men's para athletics
|
Shreyansh Trivedi
|
Men's para athletics
Para Powerlifting
A total of 7 players will feature in Para Powerlifting:
|
Athlete
|
Category
|
Jaspreet Kaur
|
Women's para powerlifting
|
Suman Devi
|
Women's para powerlifting
|
Kasthuri Rajamani
|
Women's para powerlifting
|
Ashok
|
Men's para powerlifting
|
Parmjeet Kumar
|
Men's para powerlifting
|
Sudhir
|
Men's para powerlifting
|
Jhandu Kumar
|
Men's para powerlifting
Para Swimming
5 athletes will be participating in Para Swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2026:
|
Swimmer
|
Category
|
Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina
|
Men's para swimming
|
Ali Imam
|
Men's para swimming
|
Suyash Jadhav
|
Men's para swimming
|
Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
|
Men's para swimming
|
Swatik Patil
|
Men's para swimming
Para Track Cycling
Only 1 athlete will feature in the Para Track Cycling from India:
|
Cyclist
|
Category
|
Lisha Das
|
Women's para track cycling
Women's 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball (4 athletes)
This is India’s debut team in Wheelchair Basketball at the Commonwealth Games 2026:
|
Player
|
Reena Rameshchandra Gupta
|
Irengbam Ritu Chanu
|
Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav
|
Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar
India's Biggest Medal Contenders
Despite reduced games, India has sent some of its best in the Commonwealth Games 2026. Here is the list of top medal contenders that will feature this season:
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Previous Medals
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics (javelin)
|
Gold in 2018
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Gold in 2018, gold in 2022
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Boxing
|
New to CWG boxing
|
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|
Athletics (shot put)
|
Gold in 2018
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Athletics (race walk)
|
Silver in 2022
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver in 2022
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Athletics (long jump)
|
Silver in 2022
|
Tulika Maan
|
Judo
|
Silver in 2022
Which Famous Indian Athletes Are Missing?
There are many famous players that will not feature in the Commonwealth Games 2026 due to the reduced number of games:
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
PV Sindhu
|
Badminton
|
Lakshya Sen
|
Badminton
|
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|
Badminton
|
Vinesh Phogat
|
Wrestling
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Wrestling
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal
|
Table Tennis
|
Indian Cricket Team
|
Cricket
|
Saurav Ghosal
|
Squash
First-Time Commonwealth Games Participants
There are many athletes that are making their debut with Commonwealth Games in the 2026 season and these faces matter a lot for India’s future in sports:
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Why They're One to Watch
|
Animesh Kujur
|
Athletics (200m)
|
He is one of India's fastest young sprinters in the recent times
|
Tejas Shirse
|
Athletics (110m hurdles)
|
A young hurdler who has broken national game records
|
Nishka Agarwal
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
She is an individual champion at the Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championships
|
Yash Ghangas
|
Judo
|
A powerful young athlete in the heaviest weight category
|
Dhakshian Shashikumar
|
Swimming
|
A promising young freestyle swimmer
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Boxing
|
A new face in the lightest women's weight category
These young athletes are important for India as they are gaining big stage experience early and it will help them to perform better at future competitions such as Asian Games, and the Olympics.
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