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From Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu: Know Which Players Are Competing At Commonwealth Games 2026

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:20 IST

Get the complete list of Indian players selected for Commonwealth Games 2026. See the full squad by sport, and athletes to watch in Glasgow.

List of Indian Athletes in Commonwealth Games 2026
List of Indian Athletes in Commonwealth Games 2026

The stage is ready for another edition of Commonwealth Games that will take place from 23rd July to 2nd August 2026 in Glasgow. India has sent 125 athletes to the Commonwealth Games 2026. There are 77 male and 48 female athletes that will be competing across the 10 reduced sports. 

Many popular sports including wrestling, badminton, hockey, cricket and table tennis are not part of Commonwealth Games 2026. That is why some of India's most loved players will not be seen this time. However, India has high medal hopes and the team is led by names like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain and these players have won medals at Olympic level. 

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026. 

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: At a Glance

Here is a quick overview of India at the Commonwealth Games 2026: 

Category

Details

Host City

Glasgow, Scotland

Dates

23 July to 2 August 2026

Indian Contingent

125 athletes

Sports

10 sports (including para sports)

Male Athletes

77

Female Athletes

48

Para Athletes

24 (para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, para track cycling)

Flag Bearers

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain

List of Players at Commonwealth Games 2026

Here is the list of Indian players at the Commonwealth Games 2026 according to the sport: 

Athletics (32 athletes)

Athletics from India has the greatest number with 32 players including 10 women and 22 women. 

Athlete

Event

Neeraj Chopra

Men's javelin throw

Rohit Yadav

Men's javelin throw

Yash Vir Singh

Men's javelin throw

Gurindervir Singh

Men's 100m

Animesh Kujur

Men's 200m

Gulveer Singh

Men's 5,000m and 10,000m

Tejas Shirse

Men's 110m hurdles

Yashas Palaksha

Men's 400m hurdles

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Men's 400m hurdles

Sarvesh Kushare

Men's high jump

Adarsh Ram

Men's high jump

Dev Meena

Men's pole vault

Kuldeep Kumar

Men's pole vault

Murali Sreeshankar

Men's long jump

Lokesh Sathyanathan

Men's long jump

Praveen Chithravel

Men's triple jump

Selva Prabhu

Men's triple jump

Samardeep Singh Gill

Men's shot put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Men's shot put

Tejaswin Shankar

Men's decathlon and high jump

Vishal TK

Men's 400m and mixed relay

Rajesh Ramesh

Men's 400m and mixed relay

Parul Chaudhary

Women's 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m

Pooja Singh

Women's high jump

Manpreet Kaur

Women's shot put

Seema Kaliramna

Women's discus throw

Nidhi Rani

Women's discus throw

Ravina

Women's 10,000m race walk

Priyanka Goswami

Women's 10,000m race walk

Rashdeep Kaur

Mixed 4x400m relay

Neeru Pathak

Mixed 4x400m relay

Ansa Babu

Mixed 4x400m relay

Boxing

There are 14 players from India that will be competing in Boxing this year: 

Boxer

Category

Sakshi Chaudhary

Women's 51kg

Preeti Pawar

Women's 54kg

Jaismine Lamboria

Women's 57kg

Priya Ghanghas

Women's 60kg

Parveen Hooda

Women's 65kg

Arundhati Choudhary

Women's 70kg

Lovlina Borgohain

Women's 75kg

Jadumani Singh

Men's 55kg

Sachin Siwach

Men's 60kg

Aditya Pratap Singh

Men's 65kg

Sumit Kundu

Men's 70kg

Ankush

Men's 80kg

Kapil Pokhariya

Men's 90kg

Narender Berwal

Men's +90kg

Judo

Judo also has 14 athletes that will feature in different categories: 

Judo

Category

Asmita Dey

Women's -48kg

Shraddha Kadubal Chopade

Women's -52kg

Yamini Mourya

Women's -57kg

Unnati Sharma

Women's -63kg

Inunganbi Takhellambam

Women's -70kg

Ishroop Narang

Women's -78kg

Tulika Maan

Women's +78kg

Harsh Singh

Men's -60kg

Rohit Basir Majgul

Men's -66kg

Arun Kumar

Men's -73kg

Harsh Tokas

Men's -81kg

Karanjit Singh Maan

Men's -90kg

Avtar Singh

Men's -100kg

Yash Ghangas

Men's +100kg

Weightlifting

There are 12 athletes that will be taking part in weightlifting sport: 

Weightlifter

Category

Mirabai Chanu

Women's 48kg

Gyaneshwari Yadav

Women's 53kg

Bindyarani Devi

Women's 58kg

Harjinder Kaur

Women's 69kg

Sanjana

Women's 77kg

Seram Nirupama Devi

Women's 86kg

Martina Devi

Women's +86kg

Rishikanta Singh

Men's 60kg

M Raja

Men's 65kg

Ajaya Babu

Men's 79kg

Dilbag Singh

Men's 94kg

Lovepreet Singh

Men's +110kg

Artistic Gymnastics

This sport will have 8 athletes in the Commonwealth Games 2026: 

Gymnast

Category

Pranati Nayak

Women's event

Nishka Agarwal

Women's event

Eshita Rewale

Women's event

Protistha Samanta

Women's event

Tapan Mohanty

Men's event

Tapeshwarnath Das

Men's event

Swatish KP

Men's event

Satyajit Mondal

Men's event

Swimming 

Only 5 athletes will represent India at Commonwealth Games 2026 in the swimming sport: 

Swimmer

Events

Sajan Prakash

Men's 50m and 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle

Srihari Nataraj

Men's 50m and 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, relay

Aryan Nehra

Men's 400m, 800m, 1,500m freestyle, relay

Aneesh Gowda

Men's 200m freestyle, relay

Dhakshian Shashikumar

Men's 400m freestyle, relay

Lawn Bowls

This game will witness 6 athletes from India: 

Player

Event

Nayan Moni Saikia

Women's singles

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Women's pairs

Pinki

Women's pairs

Putul Sonowal

Men's singles

Navneet Singh

Men's pairs

Dinesh Kumar

Men's pairs

Track Cycling

This sport will also witness 6 athletes only at the Games: 

Cyclist

Category

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

Men's track cycling

Jemsh Singh Keithellakram

Men's track cycling

Dinesh Kumar

Men's track cycling

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

Men's track cycling

Rojit Singh Yanglem

Men's track cycling

Harshveer Sekhon

Men's track cycling

Para Sports

India has sent 11 para athletics competitors, 7 para powerlifters, 5 para swimmers and 1 para track cyclist. Most notable names are Sharmila and Devender Kumar in para athletics, and Suyash Jadhav in para swimming. 

Para Athletics

Here is the list of 11 players who will feature in the Para Athletics: 

Athlete

Category

Sharmila

Women's para athletics

Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla

Women's para athletics

Devender Kumar

Men's para athletics

Rakeshbhai Bhatt

Men's para athletics

Dilip Gavit

Men's para athletics

Shubham Juyal

Men's para athletics

Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath

Men's para athletics

Soman Rana

Men's para athletics

Ramesh Shanmugam

Men's para athletics

Sagar Thayat

Men's para athletics

Shreyansh Trivedi

Men's para athletics

Para Powerlifting

A total of 7 players will feature in Para Powerlifting: 

Athlete

Category

Jaspreet Kaur

Women's para powerlifting

Suman Devi

Women's para powerlifting

Kasthuri Rajamani

Women's para powerlifting

Ashok

Men's para powerlifting

Parmjeet Kumar

Men's para powerlifting

Sudhir

Men's para powerlifting

Jhandu Kumar

Men's para powerlifting

Para Swimming

5 athletes will be participating in Para Swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2026: 

Swimmer

Category

Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina

Men's para swimming

Ali Imam

Men's para swimming

Suyash Jadhav

Men's para swimming

Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni

Men's para swimming

Swatik Patil

Men's para swimming

Para Track Cycling

Only 1 athlete will feature in the Para Track Cycling from India: 

Cyclist

Category

Lisha Das

Women's para track cycling

Women's 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball (4 athletes)

This is India’s debut team in Wheelchair Basketball at the Commonwealth Games 2026: 

Player

Reena Rameshchandra Gupta

Irengbam Ritu Chanu

Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav

Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar

India's Biggest Medal Contenders

Despite reduced games, India has sent some of its best in the Commonwealth Games 2026. Here is the list of top medal contenders that will feature this season: 

Athlete

Sport

Previous Medals

Neeraj Chopra

Athletics (javelin)

Gold in 2018

Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifting

Gold in 2018, gold in 2022

Lovlina Borgohain

Boxing

New to CWG boxing

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Athletics (shot put)

Gold in 2018

Priyanka Goswami

Athletics (race walk)

Silver in 2022

Bindyarani Devi

Weightlifting

Silver in 2022

Murali Sreeshankar

Athletics (long jump)

Silver in 2022

Tulika Maan

Judo

Silver in 2022

Which Famous Indian Athletes Are Missing?

There are many famous players that will not feature in the Commonwealth Games 2026 due to the reduced number of games: 

Athlete

Sport

PV Sindhu

Badminton

Lakshya Sen

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Badminton

Vinesh Phogat

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia

Wrestling

Manpreet Singh

Hockey

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal

Table Tennis

Indian Cricket Team

Cricket

Saurav Ghosal

Squash

First-Time Commonwealth Games Participants

There are many athletes that are making their debut with Commonwealth Games in the 2026 season and these faces matter a lot for India’s future in sports: 

Athlete

Sport

Why They're One to Watch

Animesh Kujur

Athletics (200m)

He is one of India's fastest young sprinters in the recent times

Tejas Shirse

Athletics (110m hurdles)

A young hurdler who has broken national game records

Nishka Agarwal

Artistic Gymnastics

She is an individual champion at the Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Yash Ghangas

Judo

A powerful young athlete in the heaviest weight category

Dhakshian Shashikumar

Swimming

A promising young freestyle swimmer

Sakshi Chaudhary

Boxing

A new face in the lightest women's weight category

These young athletes are important for India as they are gaining big stage experience early and it will help them to perform better at future competitions such as Asian Games, and the Olympics. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:20 IST

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