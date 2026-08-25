List of Players Who Have Won Most US Open Titles in the Open Era (1968 to Present)

The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in Tennis and it's men's singles event has been contested since 1881. In this article we will explore the list of players with most US Open single titles in men's tennis since the Open Era started in 1968.

Players with Most US Open Titles in Open Era

Since the Open Era which started in 1968, five players have dominated the trophy race in different periods, they are Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. Each of them hold 5 US Open titles in the Open Era.

Jimmy Connors won his five titles during the between 1974 and 1983, while Pete Sampras won his five titles between 1990 and 2002.

Federer was the last to win five US Open titles and one that was a record in itself, he won each of the US Open titles from 2004 to 2008 straight, writing his name in history books for most consecutive US Open titles in Open Era