List of Players Who Have Won Most US Open Titles in the Open Era (1968 to Present)
Three players Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer jointly hold the record for most US Open single's titles in the Open Era. Also, checkout Pre Open-era winners here.
The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in Tennis and it's men's singles event has been contested since 1881. In this article we will explore the list of players with most US Open single titles in men's tennis since the Open Era started in 1968.
Players with Most US Open Titles in Open Era
Since the Open Era which started in 1968, five players have dominated the trophy race in different periods, they are Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. Each of them hold 5 US Open titles in the Open Era.
Jimmy Connors won his five titles during the between 1974 and 1983, while Pete Sampras won his five titles between 1990 and 2002.
Federer was the last to win five US Open titles and one that was a record in itself, he won each of the US Open titles from 2004 to 2008 straight, writing his name in history books for most consecutive US Open titles in Open Era
Players with Most US Open Titles before Open Era (1881-1967)
The US Open was played since 1881 when professional players were not allowed to participate in the tournament.
Three men have etched their name in history books by winning seven US Open titles, of which the most notable name was Richard Sears, who won the first US Open to be ever played during 1881, and he holds the record for winning 7 consecutive trophies from 1881 to 1887.
Next was William Warned who won his 7 titles between 1901 till 1911. Bill Tilden is the last one on the list with his seven titles coming in the period between 1920 and 1929.
Did You Know?
Roger Federer is the fastest to win 5 US Open Titles in the Open Era, he achieved this feat by winning 5 consecutive titles between 2004 and 2008.
Who has the most US Open men's titles overall?
Richard Sears, William Larned, and Bill Tilden each of these players have won seven US Open Titles before the Open Era began on 1968.
Who has the most US Open titles since 1968?
Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer are on the joint highest list with 5 titles each.
Has Novak Djokovic won more US Open titles than Federer?
Djokovic has won four US Open men's singles titles, one behind behind Roger Federer. In fact, Rafael Nadal also has 4 US Open Titles to his name.
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