Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which Is The Most Expensive Car In The World? Check All Details Here

If you're wondering what car holds the crown for opulence, meet the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail—the world’s most expensive car in 2025, with a staggering price tag of $30 million (₹255.80 crore). This ultra-luxurious masterpiece blends art, engineering, and exclusivity, making it far more than just a vehicle. Inspired by the Black Baccara rose, it boasts a 6.75-litre V12 engine, 563 hp, and a custom-designed interior with red-black lacquered wood and an embedded Audemars Piguet timepiece. Only one unit exists globally, making it the epitome of rarity and craftsmanship. Designed through years of collaboration with elite clients, this car reflects ultimate customization, legacy, and status—a true symbol of elite taste.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 8, 2025, 16:47 IST
Which Is The Most Expensive Car In The World? Check All Details Here
Which Is The Most Expensive Car In The World? Check All Details Here

The most expensive and most luxurious car in the world represents the pinnacle of the automobile industry's excellence. In this era of the world, which has fully moved on to automatics and luxurious lifestyles, every person wants a luxurious and expensive car, which must be lavish and of a high standard to meet the lifestyles. So, here the question arises: which is the most expensive car in the world? Most people go beyond their budget, and many for their luxurious lifestyles, so their car also meets their personal needs for luxury. In the world, there are some top-performing automobile industries that exist, which make the most expensive and luxurious cars in the world. In that, the first name that comes to mind is Rolls-Royce. Yes, Rolls-Royce gives you a car that is beyond luxury and is known for making luxury cars, and Rolls-Royce provides luxury cars according to the person's choice of luxury. So in this article, we will come to know which is the most expensive car in the world with all its details.

Which Is The Most Expensive Car In The World?

Source: roycemotorcars

In 2025, according to Forbes India, the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is the most expensive car in the world, with a jaw-dropping price tag of $30 million (approx. ₹255.80 crores). This stunning vehicle is not just a car—it's a masterpiece on wheels, crafted specifically for a very exclusive clientele. The La Rose Noire Droptail of Rolls-Royce was custom-built for a select few ultra-rich individuals, and it is contrary to the previous Rolls-Royce four-seater layout. The La Rose Noire Droptail comes in a two-seater supercar with a removable hardtop, which makes it feel luxurious.

Key Highlights of Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail

  • Price: Estimated at $30 million (₹250 crore approx.)

  • Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

  • Launch Year: 2023

  • Production: Only 1 unit officially revealed as part of a 4-unit Droptail series

  • Design Inspiration: Inspired by the Black Baccara rose, symbolising romance and mystery

  • Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12

  • Horsepower: Approx. 563 hp

  • Peak Torque: 820 Nm

  • Top Speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

  • Customisation: Fully bespoke creation, co-designed with the client's input over several years; includes a custom Audemars Piguet timepiece embedded in the dashboard

  • Materials Used: Features red and black lacquered wood veneer (crafted from 1,600 pieces), carbon-fibre detailing, and metallic accents resembling rose petals.

Source: roycemotorcars

What Makes the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail So Expensive?

The price tag is not just about performance—though it is still a powerful machine. Here’s what contributes to its record-breaking value:

1. Extreme Customization

Every element of the La Rose Noire Droptail is tailor-made. From the colour and interior materials to the in-car champagne cooler, the car is essentially an extension of the owner's personality.

2. Luxury Beyond Imagination

The car features a rear hosting suite that opens like a butterfly to reveal a cocktail set, umbrella, and dining essentials—all handcrafted.

3. Rarity and Exclusivity

Only one unit exists, making it ultra-rare. Each client receives a distinct version based on their specific requests.

4. Brand Legacy

Rolls-Royce is synonymous with elite craftsmanship, royalty, and timeless luxury. The Boat Tail revives the tradition of coachbuilding, where each car is a one-of-a-kind creation.

Conclusion

The world’s most expensive car is not merely a means of transportation—it's an artwork, a status symbol, and a showcase of human imagination and engineering. The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, with its impeccable style and handcrafted luxury, proves that when it comes to cars, price truly reflects exclusivity and artistry.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News