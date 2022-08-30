Mukesh Ambani Family Tree: Check who are Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani

Mukesh Ambani Family Chart: Mukesh Ambani is a renowned industrialist and businessman in India and one of the wealthiest people in the world. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani’s family consists of his wife, Nita Ambani, and three children, of which Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are twins and the youngest son is Anant Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani Family Latest News

Mukesh Ambani announced the succession plan for the leadership roles in Reliance Industries 45th AGM on Monday, 29th August 2022 in which he stated that twins Akash and Isha will be managing the Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail respectively, while the younger son Anant will be handling the Reliance Energy division.

Let us know in detail about Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani.

Who is Akash Ambani?

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries and Nita Ambani.

Akash is currently leading Jio, which is India’s largest telecom company. He is the chairman of Jio Telecom.

Akash Ambani has completed his education at Brown University with a degree in Economics; he is credited with the launch of JIO services in India.

Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of businessman Russell Anilbhai Mehta, who owns Rosy Blue, one of the largest diamond jewellery companies in the world.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta recently became parents to a baby boy; he is named Akash Prithvi Ambani.

Who is Isha Ambani?

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She will lead the Jio Retail division, as announced by Mukesh Ambani in his speech at the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries on Monday.

Isha has completed her education at Yale University and Stanford Graduate School of Business. She worked as a consultant with McKinsey's before joining Reliance Industries family business.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group owners Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Anand is also the executive director of the Piramal Group.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani is the youngest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is going to lead Reliance Energy as per the statement of Mukesh Ambani at the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries on Monday, 29th August 2022.

Recently, Anant Ambani was in the news as Mukesh Ambani purchased an $80 million house for him in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Anant Ambani has completed his education at Brown University, Rhode Island.

He was a popular face in the Indian Premier League, where he was often spotted with his mother and owner of Mumbai Indians, Nita Ambani.