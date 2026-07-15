Only Airport in the World Where Planes Land Directly on the Beach, Not a Runway
Did you know there is an airport where commercial flights land directly on a beach? Know where Barra Airport is located, how it works and why it is one of the world’s most unique airports.
Usually, all airports have a runway to land safely. But do you know about the only airport in the world where planes land directly on the beach? The airport is made on a sandy beach and is a major tourist attraction. The airport has become one of Scotland’s most photographed aviation landmarks. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which is the Only Airport in the World Where Planes Land Directly on the Beach?
The only airport in the world where planes land on a beach is Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. It is the only airport where scheduled commercial flights use beach as a runway.
Where Is Barra Airport Located?
Barra Airport is situated on Traigh Mhòr on the Isle of Barra which is one of Scotland’s western islands. The airport is owned and operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).
Which Flights Operate from Barra Airport?
The airport primarily offers scheduled services between Barra and Glasgow. The flight takes approximately one hour. It provides as an important transport links for remote area residents. This airport is the only airport that handles commercial, private and emergency medical flights.
How is it possible to land on beach?
The runway is completely covered by seawater during high tide. Flight schedules change according to the tides rather than fixed daily timings. Emergency night landings can be carried out using temporary lighting placed along the beach.
Why Is Barra Airport So Famous?
Barra Airport is most unusual runway with scenic location. The beach is open to the public when aircraft are not operating. The sight of aircraft touching the sea is a rare sight.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.