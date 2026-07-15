Only Airport in the World Where Planes Land Directly on the Beach, Not a Runway

Usually, all airports have a runway to land safely. But do you know about the only airport in the world where planes land directly on the beach? The airport is made on a sandy beach and is a major tourist attraction. The airport has become one of Scotland’s most photographed aviation landmarks. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which is the Only Airport in the World Where Planes Land Directly on the Beach?

The only airport in the world where planes land on a beach is Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. It is the only airport where scheduled commercial flights use beach as a runway.

Where Is Barra Airport Located?

Barra Airport is situated on Traigh Mhòr on the Isle of Barra which is one of Scotland’s western islands. The airport is owned and operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).