Sant Ravidas is Associated With Which Movement? GK Quiz on Sant Guru Ravidas For Class 5
Solve 10 GK quiz questions on Sant Guru Ravidas for Class 5 students. Learn about his life, Bhakti Movement, teachings, and key concepts like Begumpura with easy explanations.
Sant Guru Ravidas was a mystic poet and social reformer associated with the Bhakti Movement in North India during the 14th to 15th centuries.
He is known for his social equality movement and for rejecting the caste system. He belongs to the leather-cobbler community from Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh.
In 2026, it is marked with the 650th birth anniversary as the Samarasya Sankalp Abhiyan starting from Guru Purnima on the 29th of July of 2026.
Explore the 10 GK quizzes on Sant Guru Ravidas, which will be beneficial for students from class 4 to class 6.
GK Quiz on Sant Guru Ravidas for Class 5
1. Sant Ravidas is Associated With Which Movement?
A. Arya Movement
B. Sanyasi Movement
C. Bhakti Movement
D. Vaikom Movement
Answer: C) Bhakti Movement
Explanation: Sant Ravidas is purely associated with Bhakti Movemmet. He taught the devotion to God and spiritual freedom for all the people.
2. Sant Ravidas was born in which city?
A. Prayagraj
B. Kashi (Varanasi)
C. Kausambhi
D. Mathura
Answer: B). Kashi (Varanssi)
Explanation: He was born in Goverdhanpur areas of Kashi, now it is Varansi district of Uttar Pradesh
3. Sant Ravidas belongs to which community?
A. Farmer
B. Cobbler
C. Priest
D. Zamindar
Answer: B) Cobbler
Explanation: Sant Ravidas belongs to a cobbler community of family. He involves in the teaching of equality and spiritual liberation, where devotion transcends caste barriers.
4. Who was the spiritual guru of Sant Ravidas?
A. Kabir
B. Guru Nanak
C. Ramanand
D. Tulsidas
Answer: C) Ramanand
Explanation: Swami Ramanand was the spiritual guru of Sant Ravidas. Ravidas is associated with the cobbler community, but then also Ramanand accepted his disciples from all the social evil.
5. What is the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas in 2026?
A. 650th
B. 685th
C. 450th
D. 550th
Answer: A) 650th
Explanation: As per the NewsOnAir, the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas is celebrated.
6. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on
A. Magh Purnima
B. Budh Purnima
C. Magha Purnima
D. Ashwin Purnima
Answer: A) Magh Purnima
Explanation: Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magha Purnima, and this year it is celebrated on 29 July 2026.
7. Sant Ravidas opposed which of the following ideologies?
A. Democracy
B. Monarchy
C. Caste Discrimination
D. Capitalism
Answer: C) Caste Discrimination
Explanation: Sant Ravidas was strictly opposing the caste discrimination. With this, he also opposes the untouchability and ritualistic inequalities.
8. Which famous devotional poet-saint accepted Sant Ravidas as her spiritual guru?
A. Janabai
B. Mirabai
C. Bahinabai
D. Lalleshwari
Answer: B) Mirabai
Explanation: Mirabai was the famous devotional poet-saint who accepted Sant Ravidas as her spiritual guru.
9. Sant Ravidas uses the word "Begumpura." What does this word mean?
A. Kingdom of kings
B. City of Gold
C. Forest of peace
D. Land without sorrow
Answer: D) Land without sorrow
Explanation: The word "Begumpura," which Sant Ravidas uses, means “Land without sorrow." It means (Be- without and Ghum- sorrow, and pura- city/region.)
10. The core message given by Sant Ravidas is ”Man Changa Toh Kathauti Mein Ganga." What does it mean?
A. Cooking Food
B. Purity of body
C. Purity of Heart
D. Learn to swim
Answer: C) Purity of Heart
Explanation: The core message given by Sant Ravidas is ”Man Changa Toh Kathauti Mein Ganga” mean Purity of Heart.
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