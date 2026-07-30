Sant Ravidas is Associated With Which Movement? GK Quiz on Sant Guru Ravidas For Class 5

Sant Guru Ravidas was a mystic poet and social reformer associated with the Bhakti Movement in North India during the 14th to 15th centuries.

He is known for his social equality movement and for rejecting the caste system. He belongs to the leather-cobbler community from Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh.

In 2026, it is marked with the 650th birth anniversary as the Samarasya Sankalp Abhiyan starting from Guru Purnima on the 29th of July of 2026.

Explore the 10 GK quizzes on Sant Guru Ravidas, which will be beneficial for students from class 4 to class 6.

GK Quiz on Sant Guru Ravidas for Class 5

1. Sant Ravidas is Associated With Which Movement?

A. Arya Movement

B. Sanyasi Movement

C. Bhakti Movement

D. Vaikom Movement

Answer: C) Bhakti Movement

Explanation: Sant Ravidas is purely associated with Bhakti Movemmet. He taught the devotion to God and spiritual freedom for all the people.