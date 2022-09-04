Superstar Singer 2 Winner: Who is Mohammad Faiz? Age, Prize Money, Future Projects & More

Superstar Singer 2 Winner: The singing reality show Superstar Singer Chapter 2 came to an end with Mohammad Faiz emerging as winner. The young superstar singer Faaiz from Arunita Kanjilal's team won the show with flying colours. The 14-year-old was competing in the final race with Mani from Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Aryananda R Babu and Rituraj from Kerala.

After giving a tough competition to the finalist, Mohammad Faiz was crowned as the Singing Ka Kal in Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

Who is the winner of Superstar Singer 2?

The beautiful celebration of music came to an end with the Superstar Singer 2 finale. The SONY TV show featuring Himesh Reshamiya, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and young singers had its ‘The Grand Finale’ last week. The young singer Mohammad Faiz lifted the Superstar Singer 2 Trophy over the other Top 6 finalists.

Faiz, the 14-year old singer hails from Jodhpur. From his first performance on the song ‘Khamoshiyan’ in the audition round, he managed to make space in the show. And from then to now he has been a household name titled as ‘Future Voice of Romance’. Judge Himesh Reshamiya himself called him ‘India’s young singing sensation’ and also gave him his first ever singing break- Merre Liye.

Along being the heartthrob for his fans ‘FAIZians’, the 14 year old star has been on a list of eminent personalities to work and sing for them as playback singers.

What did Mohammad Faiz get as a prize ?

The Superstar Singer Chapter 2 winner Mohammad Faiz won the trophy along with a cheque of INR 15 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television. Also, each one of the top 6 finalists received a one-year subscription from BYJU’s classes and a one-year supply of cheese from Go Cheese respectively.

Who are Superstar Singer 2 Top 3 Winners?

‘The Grand Finale’ was deemed with talented little singers. While Mohammad Faiz secured the winner position, Mani and Saiyash were declared as the first and second runner-up. And the Superstar Singer 2 finalist list includes:

Mohammad Faiz- Winner

Mani From Dharamkot- 1st Runner Up

Sayisha Gupta- Second Runner Up

Pranjal Biswas- Finalist

Aryananda R Babu- Finalist

Rituraj- Finalist

Interacting to mediahouse Faiz expressed his gratitude and said, "Being on Superstar Singer 2 is an achievement by itself. When I gave the auditions, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would not only be in the TOP 6 but also win the coveted trophy. I am unable to describe this feeling in words, it’s so surreal. It still feels like a dream to me. I would like to thank all the viewers and my fans i.e., FAIZians who have showered me with so much love and votes. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has made my journey on Superstar Singer 2 truly special, especially all the judges and my captain Arunita di, who has been my pillar of strength, believed in me and guided me to make this dream of mine come true. The show has been an enriching experience throughout and has given me friendships that I will treasure forever. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent."