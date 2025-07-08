This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 July

Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind a single date? Every day has a history. July 8 is no exception. Let's peek into its past.
On July 8, 1497, Vasco da Gama set sail from Lisbon. His journey opened Europe's first sea route to India. In 1776, church bells rang as Colonel John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
A year later, Vermont became the first US region to abolish slavery by adopting its constitution. In 1889, the Wall Street Journal released its first issue. Fast forward to more recent years: in 1947, a Roswell newspaper reported the crash of a "flying saucer" in New Mexico.
In 2011, the Space Shuttle Atlantis launched on the final flight of NASA's shuttle programme. And in 2018, four of the Thai cave boys were rescued, marking the start of a dramatic mission watched worldwide.
In this article, we'll delve into more stories from July 8—people, events, and moments that have shaped history.
What Happened on this Day – July 08?
Here's what happened in history on July 8:
1853 – Commodore Perry Sails into Tokyo Bay
- U.S. Navy Commodore Matthew Perry arrived in Tokyo Bay, Japan, with four warships.
- Japanese officials at first refused to meet him.
- Under pressure, they accepted a letter from President Millard Fillmore.
- This marked the start of Japan's relations with the Western world.
- The visit ended Japan's isolation and paved the way for future trade agreements.
1898 – Con Man "Soapy" Smith Killed in Alaska
- Jefferson "Soapy" Smith, a famous con artist, was shot in Skagway, Alaska.
- He had run criminal rackets across the American West.
- A town vigilante and a city engineer gunned him down.
- His death ended his reign of scams and fraud.
- Smith remains a legendary figure in the history of the Wild West.
1905 – John Paul Jones' Body Begins Its Final Journey
- The body of naval hero John Paul Jones was found in a French grave.
- He had been buried there for 113 years.
- His body was well-preserved and brought back to the U.S.
- He was reburied at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.
- Jones is remembered as a founder of the American Navy.
1914 – Labour Activist Joe Hill Sentenced to Death
- Joe Hill, a Swedish-American labour activist and songwriter, was convicted of murder.
- He was a member of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW).
- The evidence against him was weak and widely questioned.
- On July 8, he was sentenced to death in Utah.
- His case became a symbol of the unfair treatment of workers.
1918 – Ernest Hemingway was Wounded in World War I
- Ernest Hemingway served as an ambulance driver in Italy.
- On July 8, he was hit by mortar fire on the front lines.
- He was only 18 years old at the time.
- This experience influenced his later writing, particularly in the form of war novels.
- Hemingway would go on to win a Nobel Prize in Literature.
1941 – Nazi Diary Reveals Hitler's Plan for Russia
- German troops entered Pskov, near Leningrad, Russia.
- General Franz Halder wrote in his diary about Hitler's cruel strategy.
- The plan involved killing the local population to avoid feeding them.
- This marked the start of brutal Nazi policies in the East.
- The diary entry revealed the true horror of Hitler's intentions.
1950 – General MacArthur Named Korean War Commander
- The United Nations gave command of its Korean forces to the U.S.
- President Truman appointed General Douglas MacArthur to lead them.
- MacArthur was a famous World War II hero.
- His leadership marked a significant turning point in the Korean War.
- He would later clash with Truman over war decisions.
1951 – Paris Celebrates 2,000th Birthday
- The city of Paris, France, marked its 2,000th anniversary.
- Celebrations were held across the city.
- The event honoured Paris's long history, dating back to Roman times.
- Cultural festivals and parades took place.
- Paris is one of Europe's oldest major cities.
1954 – Castillo Armas Takes Power in Guatemala
- Colonel Carlos Castillo Armas became head of a new military government.
- He replaced President Jacobo Árbenz, who had been overthrown.
- The U.S. government supported the coup.
- It aimed to stop the spread of communism in Latin America.
- The event led to decades of political unrest in Guatemala.
1959 – First Americans Killed in the Vietnam War
- Two U.S. soldiers were killed during an attack on their base in South Vietnam.
- They were the first American combat deaths in the Vietnam conflict.
- Their deaths marked the beginning of direct U.S. involvement.
- The base was located near the town of Bien Hoa.
- This event foreshadowed a long and costly war.
1969 – First U.S. Troops Withdrawn from Vietnam
- A battalion of U.S. soldiers left South Vietnam on July 8.
- This was the first step in America's troop withdrawal from Vietnam.
- The move came in response to public pressure and anti-war protests.
- Twenty-five thousand troops were scheduled to leave in the first stage.
- The war would continue for several more years.
1994 – Kim Il-Sung of North Korea Dies
- North Korean leader Kim Il-sung died of a heart attack at age 82.
- He ruled the country from its founding in 1948.
- He led North Korea through the Korean War and the Cold War era.
- His death led to his son Kim Jong-il taking power.
- Kim remains a central figure in North Korea's state ideology.
2000 – Venus Williams Wins Wimbledon
- Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title on July 8.
- She defeated Lindsay Davenport in the final.
- She became the first Black woman to win since Althea Gibson.
- Her victory inspired a new generation of tennis players.
- Venus would go on to win multiple Grand Slam titles.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 8?
July 08 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 8
1951 – Anjelica Huston
- Born in California to legendary director John Huston.
- Known for her roles in The Addams Family films and The Witches.
- Won an Academy Award for Prizzi's Honour in 1986.
- Celebrated for her commanding presence and depth in film roles.
- Also known for her work as a director and activist.
1958 – Kevin Bacon
- Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Starred in iconic films like Footloose, A Few Good Men, and Mystic River.
- Inspired the pop culture game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon".
- Known for his versatility across film, TV, and stage.
- Continues to be an influential actor and musician.
1988 – Jordan Burroughs
- Born in Camden, New Jersey.
- American freestyle wrestler and Olympic gold medallist (2012).
- Has won six world championship titles.
- Famous for his explosive takedowns and dominance in wrestling.
- One of the most successful U.S. wrestlers of all time.
Died on This Day – July 8
1905 – John Paul Jones (Body Returned to U.S.)
- Revolutionary War naval hero of the United States.
- Died in 1792 in France and was buried in an unmarked grave.
- The body was discovered 113 years later in a French graveyard.
- Remarkably well-preserved when found.
- On July 8, 1905, his remains began the final journey to the U.S.
- Later interred at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.
1994 – Kim Il-Sung
- North Korea's founder and communist leader.
- Ruled from 1948 until he died in 1994.
- Known as the "Great Leader".
- Led the country through the Korean War and into isolation.
- Died of a heart attack at age 82.
- Succeeded by his son, Kim Jong-il.
