This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 July

Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind a single date? Every day has a history. July 8 is no exception. Let's peek into its past.

On July 8, 1497, Vasco da Gama set sail from Lisbon. His journey opened Europe's first sea route to India. In 1776, church bells rang as Colonel John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

A year later, Vermont became the first US region to abolish slavery by adopting its constitution. In 1889, the Wall Street Journal released its first issue. Fast forward to more recent years: in 1947, a Roswell newspaper reported the crash of a "flying saucer" in New Mexico.

In 2011, the Space Shuttle Atlantis launched on the final flight of NASA's shuttle programme. And in 2018, four of the Thai cave boys were rescued, marking the start of a dramatic mission watched worldwide.