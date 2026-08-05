UPI Hits Record High in July 2026: Monthly Transactions Cross 22 Billion for the First Time
UPI achieved its highest-ever monthly transaction volume in July 2026, crossing 22 billion transactions. Here’s what the latest NPCI data reveals.
India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continued its rapid growth in July 2026 by recording its highest-ever monthly transaction volume. According to the latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI crossed the 22-billion transaction mark for the first time. Keep reading to know in detail.
UPI Records Highest-Ever Monthly Transactions
UPI processed 22.36 billion transactions in July 2026, making it the highest monthly transaction volume since the platform was launched. The total value of these transactions stood at approximately ₹28.08 lakh crore, reflecting the growing dependence on digital payment systems for both personal and business transactions.
Highest monthly volume ever recorded by UPI
The monthly transaction volume is 22.36 billion. The Total transaction value is ₹28.08 lakh crore. This is the highest monthly volume ever recorded by UPI. With the Average daily transactions around 721 million and average daily transaction value about ₹90,600 crore.
July 2026 vs June 2026
UPI continued its upward trend in July compared with the previous month.
|Month
|Transactions
|Transaction Value
|June 2026
|Around 21.96 billion
|Around ₹27.55 lakh crore
|July 2026
|22.36 billion
|₹28.08 lakh crore
Why Are UPI Transactions Increasing?
Several factors have contributed to the steady rise in UPI usage growing smartphone penetration, wider acceptance of QR-code payments, increasing use of UPI by merchants and small businesses, expansion of digital payment services in rural areas, government’s push towards a cashless economy and ntegration of UPI with new financial services.
What Is UPI?
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a real-time digital payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It helps users to transfer money instantly between bank accounts, pay merchants using QR codes, make online purchases, pay utility bills and send and receive money 24×7.
About NPCI
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is the organisation responsible for operating UPI and several other retail payment systems in the country. It works under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
UPI in 2026
|Feature
|Details
|Platform
|Unified Payments Interface (UPI)
|Operated By
|National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
|July 2026 Transactions
|22.36 billion
|July 2026 Transaction Value
|₹28.08 lakh crore
|Average Daily Transactions
|Around 721 million
|Average Daily Value
|Around ₹90,600 crore
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.