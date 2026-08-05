UPI Hits Record High in July 2026: Monthly Transactions Cross 22 Billion for the First Time

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continued its rapid growth in July 2026 by recording its highest-ever monthly transaction volume. According to the latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI crossed the 22-billion transaction mark for the first time. Keep reading to know in detail.

UPI Records Highest-Ever Monthly Transactions

UPI processed 22.36 billion transactions in July 2026, making it the highest monthly transaction volume since the platform was launched. The total value of these transactions stood at approximately ₹28.08 lakh crore, reflecting the growing dependence on digital payment systems for both personal and business transactions.

Highest monthly volume ever recorded by UPI

The monthly transaction volume is 22.36 billion. The Total transaction value is ₹28.08 lakh crore. This is the highest monthly volume ever recorded by UPI. With the Average daily transactions around 721 million and average daily transaction value about ₹90,600 crore.