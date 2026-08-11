Muse Glimmer: What Is Meta’s New AI Model? Objective, Features and Key Facts

Key Takeaways Muse Glimmer is a new AI model from Meta.

It has 30 billion parameters.

It focuses on local AI agents.

It can understand text and images.

It supports 100+ languages.

It can help with coding and tool use.

It uses quantization for smaller size.

It uses speculative decoding for faster generation.

It is available as an open-weight model under the Apache 2.0 licence.

It was introduced on August 10, 2026. Meta has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) model called Muse Glimmer. It was introduced on August 10, 2026, by Meta Superintelligence Labs. Muse Glimmer is a 30-billion-parameter AI model. It is designed to run directly on computers. It can work without always depending on cloud servers or an internet connection. Key Facts About Muse Glimmer Feature Details Model Muse Glimmer Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs Parameters 30 billion Released August 10, 2026 Licence Apache 2.0 Main focus Local AI agents Languages 100+ Input Text and images Model size after quantization Under 20 GB Main uses Coding, reasoning and tool use

Source: meta What is Muse Glimmer? Muse Glimmer is an open-weight AI model made mainly for local AI agents. An AI agent can perform several steps to complete a task. Muse Glimmer can help with coding, tool use, reasoning and understanding images. Meta has released its model weights under the Apache 2.0 licence. What is the Objective of Muse Glimmer? The main objective is to make AI agents work efficiently on local devices. Main objectives: Run AI directly on computers

Reduce dependence on cloud servers

Support AI agents

Help with coding tasks

Use different digital tools

Work with text and images

Support offline AI use

Give developers an open AI model What are the Different task can Muse Glimmer do? Muse Glimmer has been designed for different AI tasks. Multi-step tasks It can plan and work through several steps to complete a task.

Tool use It can use digital tools through function calls. Coding It can write, understand and debug code. Error recovery If a tool fails, it can identify the problem and try again. Image understanding It can understand screenshots, charts and documents. Multilingual support It has been trained using data from more than 100 languages. Muse Glimmer vs Other AI Models Meta compared Muse Glimmer with models such as Gemma 4 31B and Qwen3.6 27B. Feature Muse Glimmer Gemma 4 31B Qwen3.6 27B Parameters 30 billion 31 billion 27 billion Local use Major focus Supported Supported Coding Yes Yes Yes AI agents Strong focus Yes Yes Multimodal use Text + images Multimodal Multimodal How Does Muse Glimmer Run Locally? A 30-billion-parameter model can need more than 55 GB of memory at full precision.

Meta uses quantization to reduce its size. With around 4-bit precision, Muse Glimmer can be reduced to under 20 GB. This makes it more suitable for computers with around 24 GB or 32 GB of memory. What is Speculative Decoding? Muse Glimmer also uses speculative decoding to improve speed. A smaller model first suggests several tokens. The main model then checks them. This can make responses faster while keeping the output quality. Why is Muse Glimmer Important? Muse Glimmer focuses on local AI. This can provide several benefits: AI can run directly on a computer.

Internet may not always be needed.

Developers get more control.

Local AI agents can be built.

Users can experiment with an open-weight model. Where is Muse Glimmer Available? Meta has released the model weights through Hugging Face.