What is the Alternative Name of Anamalai Hills? Check Its Location, Physical Features, Important Rivers & Biodiversity
Learn about the alternative name of the Anamalai Hills, which is “Elephant Hill." Discover why they are called "Elephant Hills" and explore their location, highest peaks, major rivers, protected areas, and rich wildlife biodiversity.
The Anamalai Hills have a lush landscape of mountain ranges in the southern Western Ghats, which is mainly located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The hills also have the alternative name, which is commonly referred to as “Elephant Hill."
This article will guide you with complete details about Anamalai Hills, its location, physical features, important rivers, and biodiversity.
What is the alternative name of Anamalai Hills?
The alternative name of Anamalai Hills is “Elephant Hills." Its name is derived from the Tamil word "aanai" or the Malayalam word "aana," meaning "elephant," or from tribal languages. Mala or Malai means 'hill,' and thus its alternative name is given as ‘Elephant Hill.'
Why are the Anamalai Hills known as “Elephant Hills”?
The name of the Anamalai Hills in the old Dravidian language of South India actually means the “Elephant Mountain," which is derived from the Tamil and Malayalam languages.
But this name is used as an alternative because of its natural habitat, and the mountain ranges physically resemble an elephant in a sitting position, and as per the Nature Conservation Foundation, the Anamalai Hills support the second-largest elephant population in India.
Location of Anamalai Hills
The Anamalai Hills are located in the south of the Palakkad Gap mountain pass, which divides the Anamalai Hills from the Nilgiri Mountains and forms one of the highest ranges in the Western Ghats.
It lies in two states of India, which are:
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Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts of Tamil Nadu
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Idduki, Palakkad and Thrissur regions of Kerala
The highest peak of the Anamalai Hills is “Anamudi Peak," which lies at the southern end of the range, and it is the highest peak in South India, rising about 2695 meters.
Physical Feature
The landscape of the Anamalai Hills has tremendous physical features, including:
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High Mountain Slopes
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Deep valleys
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Tropical Evergreen Forests
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Moist Deciduous Forest Montane Shola Forest
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High-Altitude Grassland
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Tea & Cardamom plantation
Important Rivers
The Anamalai Hills are known for watershed east- and west-flowing river systems, which include:
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Aliyar Rivers
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Nirar River
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Sholaayar Rivers
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Parambikulam River
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Chalakudy River
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Pambar River
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Amaravathi River
Biodiversity & Protected Areas
The Anamalai Hills has vast biodiversity areas, and it supports several endangered and endemic species.
Here are given important protected areas under the Anamalai region:
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Anamalai Tiger Reserve
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Parambikulam Tiger Reserve
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Eravikulam National Park
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Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary
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Vazhachat Forest Division
Important species that are found in the Anamalai regions are:
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Asian Elephant
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Tiger
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Leopard
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Gaur
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Nilgir Tahar
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Lion-Tailed Macaque
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Nilgiri Langur
Frequently Asked Questions
Which is the highest peak in Anamalai Hills?
The highest peak of the Anamalai Hills is “Anamudi Peak," with an elevation of 2695 meters, and it is the highest peak in South India.
In how many states is Anamalai Hills located?
Anamalai Hills is located in two states of India that are Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which mountain ranges?
Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the valley between the Anamalai mountain ranges of Tamil Nadu and the beautiful Nelliampathy mountain ranges of Kerala.
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