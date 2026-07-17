What is the Alternative Name of Anamalai Hills? Check Its Location, Physical Features, Important Rivers & Biodiversity

The Anamalai Hills have a lush landscape of mountain ranges in the southern Western Ghats, which is mainly located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The hills also have the alternative name, which is commonly referred to as “Elephant Hill."

This article will guide you with complete details about Anamalai Hills, its location, physical features, important rivers, and biodiversity.

What is the alternative name of Anamalai Hills?

The alternative name of Anamalai Hills is “Elephant Hills." Its name is derived from the Tamil word "aanai" or the Malayalam word "aana," meaning "elephant," or from tribal languages. Mala or Malai means 'hill,' and thus its alternative name is given as ‘Elephant Hill.'

Why are the Anamalai Hills known as “Elephant Hills”?

The name of the Anamalai Hills in the old Dravidian language of South India actually means the “Elephant Mountain," which is derived from the Tamil and Malayalam languages.