What Is The Difference Between Crocodiles, Alligators, And Gharials?

Crocodiles, alligators, and gharials, the three giant aquatic reptiles have been a source of confusion for people worldwide. They are all members of the Reptilia class, although they have distinct families.

While the reptile species is one of the most diverse in animal biology, the three reptiles in particular puzzle people.

Here's how to tell the difference between crocodiles, alligators, and gharials.

Crocodiles vs Alligators vs Gharials

Characteristics Crocodiles Alligators Gharials Family Alligatoridae Crocodylidae Gavialidae Jaw/Snout Shape long and pointed V-shaped snouts round and U-shaped snouts long and pointedly thin snouts Teeth Placement Upper and lower jaws are of similar width A wider upper jaw that overlaps the lower With large front teeth for grasping, the lower jaw is slightly narrower than the upper Water Body Saltwater Freshwater Freshwater Salt Glands Salt glands on the tongue as modified salivary glands Not present Salt glands on the tongue as modified salivary glands Sense Organs Sensory organs on the jaws and overall body Sensory organs on the lower and upper jaws Sensory organs around the jaws Moving Speed 20 mph 30 mph 15 mph Length of Body Can grow up to 17 feet Can grow up to 14 feet Can grow up to 15 feet Weight Up to 2200 lbs (997.9 kg) Up to 1000 lbs (453.5 kg) Up to 2000 lbs (907.18 kg) Bite Force 3500 pounds PSI 2900 pounds PSI 2006 PSI Average Lifespan Can live up to 70 years Can live up to 50 years Can live up to 50-60 years

Another significant difference between the three is that Crocodiles can be found in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Mugger crocodiles are found practically everywhere in India, while saltwater crocodiles live in the country's east.

Crocodiles can live in both freshwater and saltwater environments.

Eastern China and the southeastern United States are home to alligators.

Gharials, the rarest of the three species, are found exclusively in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and a few more neighboring nations.

They are found in a few rivers in India: the Chambal, Ganga, Yamuna, Kali, Kosi, and Gandak.

Explained: What is the difference between Turtle and Tortoise?

While alligators and crocodiles are stated as vulnerable in the wildlife conservation status, Gharials are listed as critically endangered by the IUCN Red List. It is worth noting that Gharials were once thought to be extinct, but they have recently been spotted again, and according to the latest data, there are only 650 adult gharials left in the world.

We hope that this article was helpful in clarifying the differences between crocodiles, alligators, and gharials.

What Is The Difference Between Black Holes And Wormholes?