Where is Z-Morh Tunnel and What are its Benefits? Know in detail here.

Z-Morh Tunnel: The Z-Morh Tunnel is a 6.5 km long tunnel that will connect Kashmir and Ladakh. The tunnel is getting constructed between Gagangair and Sonamarg and the primary objective of the tunnel is to provide uninterrupted connectivity between Srinagar and Kargil during the winter months.

Latest News on Z-Morh Tunnel

The latest news on Z-Morh Tunnel is that it will be completed before its scheduled completion date of July 2023. According to the authorities involved in the project, the work is going at a fast pace and is expected to be completed by July 2023 which is earlier than the estimated project completion date.

The estimated completion date for the tunnel project is December 2023.

What is Z-Morh Tunnel?

The Z-Morh tunnel is situated at a height of 8652 ft above sea level and it is developed jointly by National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and APCO Infratech Pvt Ltd.

This tunnel will provide much-needed security from avalanches and heavy snowfall that keep the road closed for about 7 months leading to a loss of communication between Kashmir and Sonamarg.

Why is the Z-Morh Tunnel created?

The current state of the road is not conducive for transport and communication between Kashmir and Sonamarg which results in a road closure for 7 months a year. The road closure has an economic and strategic impact.

What will be the benefits of the Z-Morh Tunnel?

The Z-Morh Tunnel will offer the following benefits