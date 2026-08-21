Top 10 Threatened Species in India: From Elephants to Tigers, Check the Complete List

India is home to some of the richest wildlife that is present on earth. The nation is home to tigers, elephants, rhinos, snow leopards and thousands of other species.

However, many of these animals are losing their homes quickly due to different reasons. The term "threatened species" means an animal or plant that is at risk of disappearing from the wild.

The topic is gaining traction again as the Supreme Court of India has directed the Union government to issue guidelines and coordinate with states in order to establish elephant clinics with special facilities.

These facilities are made to ensure that the owners of captive elephants take them for periodic health check-ups.

It is also important to use correct terms. Not every protected animal is "endangered." Some are "vulnerable" and some are "critically endangered" and these are different levels of risk.