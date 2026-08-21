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Top 10 Threatened Species in India: From Elephants to Tigers, Check the Complete List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 16:25 IST

Check the top 10 threatened species in India, including elephants, tigers, gharials and more. Know their IUCN status, habitats and major threats.

Top 10 Threatened Species in India
Top 10 Threatened Species in India

India is home to some of the richest wildlife that is present on earth. The nation is home to tigers, elephants, rhinos, snow leopards and thousands of other species. 

However, many of these animals are losing their homes quickly due to different reasons. The term "threatened species" means an animal or plant that is at risk of disappearing from the wild. 

The topic is gaining traction again as the Supreme Court of India has directed the Union government to issue guidelines and coordinate with states in order to establish elephant clinics with special facilities. 

These facilities are made to ensure that the owners of captive elephants take them for periodic health check-ups. 

It is also important to use correct terms. Not every protected animal is "endangered." Some are "vulnerable" and some are "critically endangered" and these are different levels of risk. 

What Does "Threatened Species" Mean?

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, studies animals across the world and places them into different categories based on how much danger they face. Here are the categories as per IUCN: 

IUCN Category

Meaning

Critically Endangered (CR)

Extremely high risk of extinction

Endangered (EN)

Very high risk of extinction 

Vulnerable (VU)

High risk of extinction 

Near Threatened (NT)

May become threatened soon

Least Concern (LC)

Currently safe and widespread

Top 10 Threatened Species in India

Rank

Species

IUCN Status

1

Bengal Tiger

Endangered

2

Asian Elephant

Endangered

3

Great Indian Bustard

Critically Endangered

4

Indian Pangolin

Endangered

5

Asiatic Lion

Endangered

6

Snow Leopard

Vulnerable

7

Greater One-Horned Rhino

Vulnerable

8

Ganges River Dolphin

Endangered

9

Red Panda

Endangered

10

Nilgiri Tahr

Endangered

Endangered vs Critically Endangered vs Vulnerable

These three terms can get confusing. Here is a simple comparison between them to understand how the IUCN categories work: 

Category

Risk Level

Example from the List

Critically Endangered

Highest risk, closest to extinction

Great Indian Bustard

Endangered

Very high risk

Bengal Tiger, Asian Elephant

Vulnerable

High risk, but slightly lower than endangered

Snow Leopard, Greater One-Horned Rhino

Major Threats that Wildlife in India Face

Many different problems are pushing India's wildlife toward extinction. The main ones are listed below.

  • Habitat loss due to farming and construction

  • Habitat fragmentation, which breaks forests into small pieces

  • Poaching and illegal wildlife trade

  • Climate change affecting food and water sources

  • Pollution of rivers, soil and air

  • Human-wildlife conflict near villages and farms

  • Infrastructure development like roads, railways and power lines

  • Decline in prey and food sources for predators

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 16:25 IST

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