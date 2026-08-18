Which Census is the 2027 Census of India? Get History of All Indian Censuses Year-wise

The census of 2027 represents a significant milestone in the nation's demographic monitoring. Formerly known as the 16th decennial census in India, this administrative operation is the first census to take place in India after a gap of more than ten years (postponed from its scheduled timeline of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The 2027 census is historic in nature integrating new technology with administrative methodology. It is the first census to use digital self-enumeration portals, mobile applications for field data collection and a complete census of caste enumeration since 1931.

Which Census is the 2027 Census of India?

The Census of India 2027 is India's 16th national census. It is the 8th census to be conducted since the nation got independence in 1947. The exercise follows the provisions of the Census Act of 1948 and It is executed by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The census is done in two phases: