Did You Know Which UP Districts Share Boundaries With This Country? Check Location And Exam Focus Geography Facts
Uttar Pradesh shares a 579 km international border with Nepal, passing through seven northern districts in the Terai region: Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit. It serves as crucial geography knowledge for UPPSC, UPSSSC, and competitive exams.
Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in terms of population in India and houses about 24 crore people. There are 75 districts and 18 divisions in Uttar Pradesh in its vast geographical spread. It shares borders with 8 adjoining states and one Union Territory. The total geographical spread of Uttar Pradesh occupies about 7.33% of the total land of India. But do you know which country shares a boundary with the state of Uttar Pradesh? In this article, we will focus on the geography of Uttar Pradesh.
Which Country Shares a Border with Uttar Pradesh?
Uttar Pradesh has only one international border, which is with Nepal. The entire length of the UP-Nepal international border comes to around 579 km. The UP-Nepal international border passes through the northern part of Uttar Pradesh and mostly consists of the fertile Terai region.
As the Indo-Nepali border is an open border according to the Treaty of Peace and Friendship signed in 1950, one does not require a visa for travel across this international border. The SSB guards the Indo-Nepali international border on the Indian side.
List of Districts That Share Borders with Nepal
A total of 7 districts in Uttar Pradesh touch the international border with Nepal. Here is the complete list of these border districts from east to west:
|District
|Location
|Description
|Maharajganj
|Easternmost border district
|Located near the famous Lumbini region in Nepal, it's an important point for cross-border trade.
|Siddharthnagar
|Central-Eastern Terai region
|Named after Gautama Buddha (Siddhartha); known for rice farming and close cultural ties with Nepal.
|Balrampur
|Central Terai belt
|Home to the Suheldev Wildlife Sanctuary, it covers key forest areas along the international border.
|Shravasti
|North-Central UP
|An important historical Buddhist pilgrimage site located near the Nepal border line.
|Bahraich
|Central Terai region
|Known for Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary; rich in biodiversity, dense forests, and rivers.
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|Largest district of UP
|Famous for Dudhwa National Park; it shares a long border stretch with the southern Nepal plains.
|Pilibhit
|Westernmost border district
|Famous for Pilibhit Tiger Reserve; marks the western end of UP's border with Nepal.
Key Exam-Focus Geography Facts About UP Borders
For UPSSC/UPTET/UPPSC competitive examinations, remember the following speedy facts of geography:
- Area of UP: 240,928 sq km (fourth largest state in terms of area).
- Total Districts & Divisions: 75 districts divided into 18 divisions.
- Length of International Border: 579 km border with Nepal.
- Nepal Border Districts: 7 districts from Maharajganj to Pilibhit.
- Security of Border: Secured by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
- Boundaries of State: Bordered by 8 states (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar) and 1 union territory (Delhi).
- Distinctive Feature of District: Sonbhadra is the only district in India having borders with four states (MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar).
Conclusion
Having a good idea about the Uttar Pradesh map becomes extremely essential for you when you are preparing for government recruitment examinations. The fact that UP is bordered by Nepal to the north, at a distance of 579 kilometres, helps you score easily in the GK section of the examination paper. Keep revising this information regularly while preparing for your examinations.
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