Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in terms of population in India and houses about 24 crore people. There are 75 districts and 18 divisions in Uttar Pradesh in its vast geographical spread. It shares borders with 8 adjoining states and one Union Territory. The total geographical spread of Uttar Pradesh occupies about 7.33% of the total land of India. But do you know which country shares a boundary with the state of Uttar Pradesh? In this article, we will focus on the geography of Uttar Pradesh.

Which Country Shares a Border with Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh has only one international border, which is with Nepal. The entire length of the UP-Nepal international border comes to around 579 km. The UP-Nepal international border passes through the northern part of Uttar Pradesh and mostly consists of the fertile Terai region.