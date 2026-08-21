Satwik and Chirag Reach BWF World Championships Quarterfinals: Know Their Career and Records

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are one of the best badminton pairs who represent India. These two play men’s doubles and have won many big titles together. People also call them "Sat-Chi".

The duo has just reached the quarter finals of the BWF World Championships 2026 and the event is being held in New Delhi.

How Did Satwik and Chirag Become a Pair?

Satwik and Chirag both paired up together in the year 2016. There was a South Korean coach named Kim Tan Her who decided to team them up. Both players trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

During their initial matches, they lost many times and slowly they learned to understand each other’s game and won matches.

Their playing styles work well as a team. Satwik is known for his powerful smashes and strong attacks. On the other hand, Chirag is strong in defence and net play. This mix of power and control makes them hard to beat.