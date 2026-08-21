Satwik and Chirag Reach BWF World Championships Quarterfinals: Know Their Career and Records
Satwik and Chirag continue their strong run at the BWF World Championships. Here’s a look at their career, major titles, rankings and important records.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are one of the best badminton pairs who represent India. These two play men’s doubles and have won many big titles together. People also call them "Sat-Chi".
The duo has just reached the quarter finals of the BWF World Championships 2026 and the event is being held in New Delhi.
How Did Satwik and Chirag Become a Pair?
Satwik and Chirag both paired up together in the year 2016. There was a South Korean coach named Kim Tan Her who decided to team them up. Both players trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.
During their initial matches, they lost many times and slowly they learned to understand each other’s game and won matches.
Their playing styles work well as a team. Satwik is known for his powerful smashes and strong attacks. On the other hand, Chirag is strong in defence and net play. This mix of power and control makes them hard to beat.
Satwik and Chirag's Career Timeline
Here is a year-wise look at their career:
|
Year
|
Career Timeline
|
2016
|
Satwik and Chirag start playing together
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2017
|
Reach quarterfinals of Korea Open and French Open
|
2019
|
The duo wins Thailand Open which is their first Super 500 title
|
2022
|
Satwik and Chirag win Thomas Cup gold, Commonwealth Games gold, World Championships bronze, and French Open title
|
2023
|
They win Indonesia Open Super 1000 title and Asian Games gold
|
2024
|
The duo wins Thailand Open
|
2025
|
Reach World Championships semifinal in Paris and win bronze medal
|
2026
|
Reach BWF World Championships quarterfinals in New Delhi
Major Titles Won by Satwik and Chirag
Here are some of their biggest titles won by the famous duo:
|
Tournament/Event
|
Achievement
|
Thailand Open 2019
|
Their first Super 500 title
|
Thomas Cup 2022
|
Gold medal, India's first ever Thomas Cup title
|
Commonwealth Games 2022
|
Gold medal in men's doubles
|
World Championships 2022
|
Bronze medal, first World medal for Indian men's doubles
|
French Open 2022
|
First Indian pair to win a Super 750 title
|
Indonesia Open 2023
|
First Indian Super 1000 title
|
Asian Games 2023
|
Gold medal, India's first ever badminton gold at Asian Games
|
World Championships 2025
|
Reached semifinal and won bronze medal
Satwik and Chirag's BWF World Championships 2026 Achievement
Satwik and Chirag have reached the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. Here is a brief timeline:
Route to the quarterfinals: Satwik and Chirag got a bye in the first round. Their next opponents, which were Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle, withdrew from the match. That is how the Indian pair went into pre-quarterfinals.
Match result: The duo defeated Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King where the match lasted one hour and twenty two minutes.
Key moments from their latest match: The match was not easy. Satwik and Chirag lost the first game after saving two game points. In the final game, they were trailing 8-11 and later fell behind 12-15. They stayed calm and won the last few points in a row to close out the match 21-17.
What comes next: In the quarterfinals, Satwik and Chirag will face China's third seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.
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