Who Is Jin? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Grammy Acclaimed BTS Member.

Today, if someone hasn't heard of the Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, they are definitely living under a rock. BTS is one of the biggest, most popular, and most successful boy bands of all time.

The K-Pop group has broken records, made many more, and has millions of fans all over the world. The 7 members of the band- RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and JK are the most popular and critically acclaimed K-Pop artists in the world.

Today, Kim Seokjin, popularly known as Jin, has begun mandatory military service in the South Korean Army, leaving his members and fans all over the globe teary-eyed over his departure.

BTS members accompanied him to the service ground and took one last picture with their beloved ‘hyung’ and shared it on Twitter.

Here’s everything you need to know about and more about BTS’s Jin.

Full Name: Kim Seokjin 김석진 Stage Name: Jin 진 Date of Birth: December 4, 1992 Star Sign: Sagittarius Height: 78.3 cm or 5’10.2” Weight: 61 kg or 134 lbs MBTI Personality Type: INTP

Jin was born in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is the youngest in his family. Jin went to Australia to learn English when he was in school as a part of an exchange program. Jin was scouted by a casting director of BigHit while traveling on a bus. A few years prior, he was also scouted by SM entertainment while walking on the street but rejected the offer. Jin wanted to be an actor and he initially auditioned for the role of the actor at Bighit. He debuted on June 13, 2013, as one of the four main vocalists in the debut album of BTS 2 Kool 4 Skool. Jin is the oldest member of BTS, followed by Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and JK.

Source: COWAY-BTS

7. His nicknames include, ‘Fake Maknae’, ‘Worldwide Handsome’, ‘Mr. Shoulders,’ ‘Eat Jin’, ‘Silver Voice’, ‘Seokjinnie’ and many more.

8. Jin enrolled in Konkuk university for acting, one of the hardest universities in South Korea to get into, and graduated with a degree in Film Studies on February 22, 2017.

9. Jin’s first solo ‘Awake,’ released in 2016 as a part of BTS’s second album Wings, was also co-composed by him. The solo was a success as it peaked at number 6 at the Billboard World Digital Charts Sale.

10. Jin is an ardent gamer. He got into gaming when he was in middle school.

11. According to the BTS Japanese Fan Club, when Jin was younger, he wanted to be a journalist.

12. He is a big foodie and loves to cook. He is also a picky eater. For instance, Jin likes strawberries but hates strawberry-flavored things.

13. In 2016, he collaborated with his closest bandmate V for an OST, ‘It’s Definitely You’ for the series ‘Hwarang’ which starred fellow BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung.

14. He is highly known for his natural athletic prowess, which includes expertise in the sports of tennis, golf, and snowboarding. He even succeeded in his first attempt at wakeboarding during a local TV program.

15. In 2018, he released his second solo ‘Ephiphany’. The song about self-love and acceptance was loved by fans and critics alike and it peaked at number 4 on the US World Digital Song Sales chart.

16. In a survey conducted by the Czech doll manufacturer CzDollic in 2018, he was selected as the "world's most gorgeous male face." With over 1 million votes, he triumphed against 18,000 rivals from 58 nations.

17. Jin went viral on the internet countless times because of his extraordinary visuals. In 2015, after a video showing him stepping out of a car at the Melon Music Awards went popular online, he was given the nickname "the car door guy." similarly, at the 2017 Billboard Awards, the hashtag "#Third member from the left" gained a lot of traction on Twitter. Jin earned the moniker "Grey hoodie in the middle" after the band’s photo with the Chainsmokers went viral.

Source: Koreaboo

18. In 2018, Jin and his older brother opened up a restaurant called "Ossu Seiromushi” in Seoul, close to Lake Seokchon.

19. Despite having no background in music and singing before his debut, Jin is one of the most versatile and critically acclaimed vocalists in K-Pop. He is a tenor and can play guitar, piano, and the pipe organ.

20. In BTS’s hit song ‘Fake Love’, Jin sings the chorus part which has been praised by the Grammy panel with panelists labeling the K-Pop star as a “Silver Voice.”

21. Similarly, in Dionysus, when he sings the falsetto is described as the best part of the song by NME.

22. TIME magazine, in one of its issues, says, “Jin’s bright tone, in particular, shines by conveying the bittersweet emotions of the wrestling between holding on and letting go, the internal struggle described in the lyrics.”

23. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song ‘Tonight’ which was about his pets. The emotional song was met with positive acceptance.

24. In 2020, he released his third solo ‘Abyss’, an acoustic ballad over self-doubt. The song was inspired by Jin’s feelings of self-doubt and insecurities.

25. Jin sang the theme song “Yours” for K-drama Jirisan in October 2021.

26. The same year, he celebrated his 29th birthday on December 4 by releasing the super-catchy song "Super Tuna" as a gift to his fans. A performance video that accompanied it was uploaded to the BTS YouTube channel the same day, and it soon went viral. The video trended in 56 countries and held the top spot on YouTube's World Popular Music Video for eight days in a row.

27. On October 15, Jin announced his next solo track release at the free BTS Yet to Come concert in Busan. The track, "The Astronaut," and its accompanying music video were released on October 28. The Astronaut broke multiple records upon its release. The song became the fastest single by a solo artist to reach a million copies. Jin also had the biggest Spotify debut and the highest placement on the Billboard Hot100 for a K-pop solo debut.

Source: Allkpop

28. According to a 2018 study of 269 male faces by an unnamed plastic surgeon, Jin best represents the "golden ratio" of 1:1.618 in terms of facial traits. This exact proportion between his chin, hairline, and ears is the male ideal.

29. Jin is referred to as the Manner Idol in K-Pop because of his polite and courteous behavior. He is charming and outgoing, timid and romantic; extremely wise and skilled; has an abundance of talents and that’s why he is also called ‘Korea’s Son-in-law.’

30. In 2018, he bought food, blankets, and dishes and gifted them to the Korean Animal Welfare Association on his birthday. He also donated 321 kg of food to the Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA), another non-profit Korean group dedicated to animal welfare. He has also been contributing to UNICEF Korea on a monthly basis since May 2018. He is easily one of the most kind-hearted souls in the world.

Before leaving for military service, Jin shaved his head and posted a selca on Weverse with the caption “He he he. It's cuter than I had expected.”

Source: Weverse

Jin’s military enlistment is scheduled to end on June 12th, 2024 as according to the law, all able-bodied men have to serve for 18 to 21 months in the military. Although Armys will miss the funny, talented, respectful, and kind superstar, they are also proud of him for doing his service and will eagerly be waiting for his return in 2024.