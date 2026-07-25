Who is Known as the Bard of Avon? Meaning, History, Famous Works and Legacy

William Shakespeare has been given many nicknames and one of them is Bard of Avon. He is known as one of the greatest writers in the history of English literature. Shakespeare is quite famous for his plays, poems, and sonnets which are still read and performed all over the world.

The nickname of Bard of Avon comes from his birthplace which is Stratford-upon-Avon, a small town located in England near the River Avon.

Here is everything you need to know about what this title means, famous works of Shakespeare, some words and phrases that are now commonly used and his most popular quotes.

Why is Shakespeare Called the Bard of Avon?

Shakespeare has earned this title because he is widely known as the greatest writer in the English language. He is also the world’s most important dramatist.

It is known that his plays cover almost every human emotion, ranging from love and jealousy to ambition and grief and that is one of the major reasons his work is still relevant today. Shakespeare wrote around 39 plays, 154 sonnets, and 2 long narrative poems. His writing has given a shape to modern English and scholars still study his work in schools and universities across the world.