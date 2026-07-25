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Who is Known as the Bard of Avon? Meaning, History, Famous Works and Legacy

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 15:53 IST

Who is the Bard of Avon? Discover the meaning of the title, know who got it, his achievements, and famous works

Who is Known As the Bard of Avon?
Who is Known As the Bard of Avon?

William Shakespeare has been given many nicknames and one of them is Bard of Avon. He is known as one of the greatest writers in the history of English literature. Shakespeare is quite famous for his plays, poems, and sonnets which are still read and performed all over the world. 

The nickname of Bard of Avon comes from his birthplace which is Stratford-upon-Avon, a small town located in England near the River Avon. 

Here is everything you need to know about what this title means, famous works of Shakespeare, some words and phrases that are now commonly used and his most popular quotes. 

Why is Shakespeare Called the Bard of Avon?

Shakespeare has earned this title because he is widely known as the greatest writer in the English language. He is also the world’s most important dramatist. 

It is known that his plays cover almost every human emotion, ranging from love and jealousy to ambition and grief and that is one of the major reasons his work is still relevant today. Shakespeare wrote around 39 plays, 154 sonnets, and 2 long narrative poems. His writing has given a shape to modern English and scholars still study his work in schools and universities across the world.

The word Bard is an old term that is used for a poet or a storyteller who is quite skilled. This term was originally used for Celtic poets who used to compose verses about important events and heroes. Over time this term became common for any highly respected poet. 

Avon simply means the River Avon which flows through Warwickshire in England. So the nickname simply combines his talent as a poet to the town where he was born and grew up. Here is a simple breakdown of the title: 

Word

Meaning

Bard

Poet or storyteller, especially a highly respected one

Avon

The River Avon, which flows through Stratford-upon-Avon

Bard of Avon

A poet from Stratford-upon-Avon which refers to William Shakespeare

Some Famous Works of William Shakespeare

Here are some of the famous works of William Shakespeare in different categories: 

Tragedy

  • Hamlet 

  • Macbeth

  • Romeo and Juliet

  • Othello 

Comedy

  • As You Like It 

  • A Midsummer Night's Dream

  • Twelfth Night

  • Much Ado About Nothing

History

  • Julius Caesar

  • Richard III

  • Henry V

Most Popular Quotes by Shakespeare

Here are some of the lines that are still used so much in today’s world and they show how his writing has lasted so long: 

Quote

Play

To be or not to be, that is the question

Hamlet

All the world's a stage

As You Like It

Something is not right in the state of Denmark

Hamlet

Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind

A Midsummer Night's Dream

What is in a name, a rose would smell as sweet by any other name

Romeo and Juliet

Words and Phrases Introduced By Shakespeare

Shakespeare used around 17000 different words across his plays and poems and experts believe he was the one who introduced around 1700 of them. Here are some of the common words and phrases by Shakespeare that are still used today. 

Common words linked to Shakespeare

Word

Meaning

Eyeball

The round part of the eye

Lonely

Feeling alone or isolated

Swagger

To walk with a confident, bold style

Bedroom

A room used for sleeping

Fashionable

Stylish or trendy

Laughable

Something that deserves to be laughed at

Addiction

Being unable to stop doing something

Manager

A person who runs or controls something

Critic

A person who reviews or judges work (popularised by him)

Elbow (as a verb)

To push someone with your elbow

Everyday phrases that came from his plays

Phrase

Play

Break the ice

The Taming of the Shrew

All that glitters is not gold

The Merchant of Venice

Wild goose chase

Romeo and Juliet

Heart of gold

Henry V

Wear your heart on your sleeve

Othello

The world is my oyster

The Merry Wives of Windsor

In a pickle

The Tempest

Green-eyed monster

Othello

Fair play

The Tempest

Good riddance

Troilus and Cressida

Because of his huge contributions to the English language, the writings of Shakespeare did more than entertaining the audience. He formed a very large part of how people speak today. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 15:53 IST

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