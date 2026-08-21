The Asian Games 2026 will kick off from September 19, 2026 to October 4, 2026 at Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya in Japan.

Like every other event, this year’s marquee tournament will also feature some of the most prominent talents from around the Asian continent, including India’s young cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, there will be one athlete set to make her mark at the grand stage even younger than Suryavanshi.

Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi will be representing her country at just 13 years of age. Zidi made headlines last year by setting an Asian record in the 200m individual medley. She will be part of the Chinese team.

Who is Yu Zidi?

Here is a brief overview of young Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi who is set to represent her country at the 2026 Asian Games as one of the few youngest athletes at the tournament.