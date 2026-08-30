Most cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles have one thing in common black tyres. But have you ever thought why tyres are almost always black? Interestingly natural rubber is generally light in colour. Tyres are made black mainly because manufacturers add carbon black to the rubber compound.

Why Are Vehicle Tyres Black?

Vehicle tyres are black mainly because of the addition of carbon black to the rubber. Carbon black helps improve the tyre’s strength, durability and resistance to heat and sunlight.

What Is Carbon Black?

Carbon black is a fine form of carbon used in the manufacturing of rubber products including tyres. Its main functions include strengthening the rubber, improving durability and helping tyres manage heat.

Are Tyres Naturally Black?

Rubber itself is not naturally black. Natural rubber is obtained from the latex of rubber producing plants and is generally light or pale in colour. Without additives tyres could have a much lighter appearance.