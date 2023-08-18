AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD Registrations 2023 Underway, Check Steps to Apply Here

AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD Admissions 2023: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has commenced the applications for its PhD programmes in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the PhD courses can register themselves by visiting the official website - aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.
According to the official prospectus, candidates are required to submit the completely filled hard copy application form along with the necessary documents at the institute as well as the online Google form in online mode. As per the schedule, the last day to fill out the application form is August 31, 2023, before 5 pm. Whereas, the examination authority will conduct the written test of AIIMS Gorakhpur on October 3, 2023.
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD registrations 2023 - Direct Link of Google form (Click Here)
AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD admissions 2023 fees
Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee along with the transaction charges as per the category mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Fees
|
General/OBC
|
Rs 1,500
|
SC/ST/EWS
|
Rs 1,200
|
PwBD Candidates are exempted from any Fee
Check the official prospectus here
How to register for the AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD Admissions 2023?
Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD admissions for the academic year 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur
Step 2: Search for the PhD admissions application form PDF
Step 3: Click on the Google form link available
Step 4: Now, fill out all the details in the Google application form
Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents in the given format and submit
