AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD Registrations 2023 Underway, Check Steps to Apply Here

AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD Admissions 2023: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has commenced the applications for its PhD programmes in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the PhD courses can register themselves by visiting the official website - aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

According to the official prospectus, candidates are required to submit the completely filled hard copy application form along with the necessary documents at the institute as well as the online Google form in online mode. As per the schedule, the last day to fill out the application form is August 31, 2023, before 5 pm. Whereas, the examination authority will conduct the written test of AIIMS Gorakhpur on October 3, 2023.

AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD registrations 2023 - Direct Link of Google form (Click Here)

AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD admissions 2023 fees

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee along with the transaction charges as per the category mentioned below:

Category Fees General/OBC Rs 1,500 SC/ST/EWS Rs 1,200 PwBD Candidates are exempted from any Fee

Check the official prospectus here

How to register for the AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD Admissions 2023?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the AIIMS Gorakhpur PhD admissions for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur

Step 2: Search for the PhD admissions application form PDF

Step 3: Click on the Google form link available

Step 4: Now, fill out all the details in the Google application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents in the given format and submit

Also Read: VBU University Results 2023 For PG Courses Announced at result.vbuuniv.in, Get Direct Link Here

