  1. Home
  2. News
  3. VBU University Results 2023 For PG Courses Announced at result.vbuuniv.in, Get Direct Link Here

VBU University Results 2023 For PG Courses Announced at result.vbuuniv.in, Get Direct Link Here

Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University has declared the semester-wise results for PG programmes online. Students who have given the June session exams can get their marksheets at vbu.ac.in, result.vbuuniv.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 20:26 IST
Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023
Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023

Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University has declared the semester-wise result of the postgraduate courses for the June session today, August 18, 2023. Students who have appeared for the 4th-semester exams for the academic session 2021-23 can download their marksheets through the official websites - vbu.ac.in, result.vbuuniv.in.

Candidates can check their roll number from the result pdf available on the result portal. The examination authority has issued the results of the Masters of Arts in M.Sc. Zoology, Physics, M.A. Political Science, History, English, M.Com 4th semester exams. 

Check here the direct links for Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Direct Links of Result PDFs
M.Sc. Zoology (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here
M.A. Political Science (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here
M.Sc. Physics (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here
M.A. History (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here
M.A. English (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here
M.Com. (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here
M.A. Anthropology (4th Sem) 2021-23

Click Here

How to download VBU result 2023?

The VBU University results for the academic year 2023 can be accessed online. Students can check the below-given steps to download their scorecards.

Step 1: Go to the official result website of VBU University: result.vbuuniv.in

Step 2: Click on the desired course/ semester result link 

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Now, search your enrollment number using the CTRL+F command 

Step 5: Download the VBU result pdf for future reference

Also Read: MGR University Results 2023 Released For BSc Programmes at tnmgrmu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023