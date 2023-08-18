  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MGR University Results 2023 Released For BSc Programmes at tnmgrmu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

MGR University Results 2023 Released For BSc Programmes at tnmgrmu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

MGR University Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University has released the results for BSc courses. Students can download their results at tnmgrmu.ac.in and cms2results.tnmgrmuexam.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 15:39 IST
TNMGR University Result 2023
TNMGR University Result 2023

MGR University Results 2023: The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has announced the results of the Bachelor of Science programmes today, August 18, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can download their respective scorecards from the official websites - tnmgrmu.ac.in and cms2results.tnmgrmuexam.ac.in. Students need to fill out the required login details such as registration number, term and security captcha code in the result login window.

MGR University Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

MGR University BSc Results 2023 

The University has announced the results of the various BSc programmes mentioned in the table below.

Course Name

Course Term

BSc Neuro Electrophysiology

First Year

BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology

Second Year

BSc Medical Record Science

Second Year

BSc Dialysis Technology

Second Year

BSc Clinical Nutrition

Second Year

BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology

Second Year

BSc Medical Sociology

Second Year

BSc Neuro Electrophysiology

Second Year

BSc Physician Assistant

First Year

BSc Radiology And Imaging Technology

First Year

BSc Dialysis Technology

First Year

BSc Medical Record Science

First Year

Bachelor In Audiology And Speech Language Pathology (B.Aslp)

Third Semester

BSc Critical Care Technology

First Year

BSc Cardio Pulmonary Perfusion Care Technology

First Year

Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics

First Year

BSc Medical Sociology

First Year

TN MGR Result 2023 Login window

Students can check the image of the result login window given below:

MGR University Result 2023

Login details required to download the Tamil Nadu MGR University Result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

  • Registration number
  • Term
  • Security captcha code

How to download MGR University result 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to download their TN Dr MGR university results 2023 for BSc courses from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Tamil Nadu MGR University - tnmgrmu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab  

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Fill out the necessary login details as asked 

Step 5: The TN MGR university result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard for future use

Also Read: Panjab University BSc Agriculture 4 Year 6th Sem Results 2023 Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023