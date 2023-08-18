Panjab University BSc Agriculture 4 Year 6th Sem Results 2023 Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has released the semester-wise results for BSc programme. Students can download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 18, 2023 14:17 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has declared the semester-wise result of the Bachelor of Science programme today, August 18, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can download their respective scorecards from the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Students need to fill out the necessary login credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results of the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4-Year Course) 6th sem exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4-Year Course) 6th sem

August 18, 2023

Click Here

Login details required to download the PU result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

How to download Panjab University semester-wise result marksheet 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab University

Step 2: Click on the semester results tab and then click on May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU results for May session exams will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Fill out the details as asked 

Step 5: Read all the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future use

