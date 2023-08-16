Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission 2023 First Seat Allotment Today, Check Steps to Download Here

  1. Home
JK UG Admission 2023: Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department will issue the first merit list UG admissions today: August 16, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the seat allotment list at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 13:04 IST
JK UG Admission 2023: Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department will release the first CSAS allocation list for the Jammu and Kashmir UG admissions today: August 16, 2023. As per the schedule, the online application process for admission into undergraduate BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, and other courses has been concluded on August 13, 2023. Once released, those registered candidates can check and download the seat allocation list from the official website  - jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

According to the given dates, candidates will have to accept their allocated sear between August 16 and August 18, 2023 (before 7 pm). Shortlisted candidates are required to complete the physical document verification process after the fee payment of the admission fee from August 19 (from 10 am) to  August 22, 2023. The last date for online payment of the admission fee is August 24, 2023, till 3 pm. The examination authority will release two CSAS allocation lists followed by the spot round for seats vacant after the second allotment admission. 

JK UG First Seat Allocation List 2023  - Direct Link (Available Today)

JK UG Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Jammu and Kashmir UG admission for the academic year 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Declaration of first CSAS allocation list

August 16, 2023

Candidates to accept the allocated seat

August 16 to 18, 2023 (before 7 pm)

Document verification by colleges

August 19 to 22, 2023 (August 20, 2023 - Holiday)

Last date of online payment of admission fees

August 24, 2023 (upto 3 pm)

Check the JK UG admission 2023 schedule pdf here

How to check and download the JK UG 1st seat allotment list 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the seat allotment letter from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of JK UG admission  - jkadmission.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available on the homepage

Step 3: The merit list will be open in the new window

Step 4: Go through the merit list pdf and download it for future use

