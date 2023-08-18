  1. Home
DU PG First Merit List 2023 Released, Over 11,000 Allotments in Round 1

DU PG Admission 2023: DU has released the first merit list for admission to PG courses in online mode. Candidates can check their seat allotment status through the candidate’s portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 18, 2023 09:00 IST
DU PG Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first round seat allocation list for DU postgraduate admission 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the DU PG seat allocation process can check their allotment status by entering the required login credentials in the DU PG CSAS portal through the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the reports, the University has received over 11,000 applications for its first round of admission. Whereas, 6,657 candidates got their first preference of course and college. Shortlisted candidates can accept their allocated seats by August 20, 2023 (till 4.59 pm). The department will verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates by August 21, 2023. 

DU PG 1st Seat Allocation List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU PG Admission 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the dates related to the DU BTech admissions 2023 in the table given below:

Events 

Dates

Release of 1st seat allocation list 

August 17, 2023 

Last date for candidates to accept the allotted seat 

August 20, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Last date for the department to verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates

August 21, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Date of fee payment

August 22, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

How to check DU PG first seat allocation status 2023?

Candidates can check their DU PG first seat allotment status by following the below-given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Delhi University PG admissions - pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login 

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked

Step 4: The DU PG first seat allocation list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the seat allotment list and download it for future use

