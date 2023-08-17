ICAI Foundation Exam Date 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has postponed the exam dates for the CA Foundation December session exam today: August 17, 2023, due to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates who are appearing for the CA foundation exams can check the new exam dates from the official website - icai.org.

As per the released notice, the ICAI CA Foundation December session is scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. Candidates are also informed that there is no change with respect to the Intermediate, Final and PQC exams, which are scheduled from November 1st to 17th, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Exam Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation December session examination for the academic year 2023 can check the revised exam dates in the table below:

Exam Dates CA Foundation December 2023 December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024

Check the official notification here

How to check the CA Foundation December 2023 exam schedule online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the CA Foundation December exam dates from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org

Step 2: Click on the important announcements

Step 3: The direct link to check the CA Foundation December exam date reschedule notice will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the pdf and download the official notice for future use

