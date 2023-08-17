Panjab University MBA Results 2023 Declared at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has announced the semester-wise results for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses. Students who have appeared for the May session exams can download their mark sheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 17, 2023 17:55 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has released the semester-wise result of the of Business Administration (MBA) courses for the May session 2023 today, August 17 online. Those students who have appeared for the MBA, MCom and MSc programmes can get their scorecards through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

To get the results, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results of the MBA (Hons. School System) 1st Sem, BA 2nd Sem, MSc (Microbial Biotechnology) 2nd Sem, MBA (Hons. School System) 3rd Sem M.Com (Honours) (Hons School System) 4th Sem, MBA (Human Resource) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem, MBA (International Business) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Master of Business Administration (Hons. School System) 1st Sem 

August 17, 2023

Click Here

Bachelor of Arts 2nd Sem

August 17, 2023

Click Here

Master of Science [Microbial Biotechnology] 2nd Sem

August 17, 2023

Click Here

Master of Business Administration (Hons. School System) 3rd Sem

August 17, 2023

Click Here

M.Com (Honours) (Hons School System) 4th Sem

August 17, 2023

Click Here

Master of Business Administration (Human Resource) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem

August 17, 2023

Click Here

Master of Business Administration (International Business) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem

August 17, 2023

Click Here

What are the steps to download PU result 2023?

Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-given steps to download their PU even semester results for the academic year 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Panjab university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the semester results tab and then select the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU semester-wise results for May session exams will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Now, fill out the details as asked in the result login window

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future reference

