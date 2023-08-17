Panjab University MBA Results 2023 Declared at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has released the semester-wise result of the of Business Administration (MBA) courses for the May session 2023 today, August 17 online. Those students who have appeared for the MBA, MCom and MSc programmes can get their scorecards through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

To get the results, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the results of the MBA (Hons. School System) 1st Sem, BA 2nd Sem, MSc (Microbial Biotechnology) 2nd Sem, MBA (Hons. School System) 3rd Sem M.Com (Honours) (Hons School System) 4th Sem, MBA (Human Resource) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem, MBA (International Business) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem exams.

Courses Result release date Direct Links Master of Business Administration (Hons. School System) 1st Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here Bachelor of Arts 2nd Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here Master of Science [Microbial Biotechnology] 2nd Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here Master of Business Administration (Hons. School System) 3rd Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here M.Com (Honours) (Hons School System) 4th Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here Master of Business Administration (Human Resource) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here Master of Business Administration (International Business) (Hons. School System) 4th Sem August 17, 2023 Click Here

What are the steps to download PU result 2023?

Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-given steps to download their PU even semester results for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Panjab university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the semester results tab and then select the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU semester-wise results for May session exams will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, fill out the details as asked in the result login window

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future reference

