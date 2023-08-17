Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 2 Starts, Get Direct Link To Register Here

  1. Home
Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Govt of Haryana has started the Haryana NEET Undergraduate counselling 2023 for round 2 registrations today: August 17, 2023. Candidates who haven't registered in round 1 can register at uhsrugcounselling.com. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 17, 2023 17:29 IST
Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Govt of Haryana has commenced the registrations for Haryana NEET Undergraduate counselling 2023 for round 2 today: August 17, 2023. Those candidates who haven't registered for the round 1 counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website  - uhsrugcounsellingcom.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the Haryana NEET UG counselling round 2 is August 21, 2023 (before 11.59 pm). The provisional seat allocation list will be released on August 23, 2023. Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee to get themselves registered. 

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can follow the dates related to the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 for round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events 

Dates

Registrations for Haryana NEET UG counselling round 2 starts

August 17 to 21, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

Provisional allocation of seats

August 23, 2023

Grievances if any on the provisional seat allotment

August 24, 2023 (upto 11 am)

Online deposition of tuition fee only through admission web portal

August 24 to 29, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Document verification

To be notified soon 

Last date of joining

To be notified soon 

How to register for Haryana NEET counselling 2023 round 2?

The registrations for the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 can be done in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to complete the registration.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Haryana NEET counselling  - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Now, click on the new registration link 

Step 3: After this, click on the declaration checkbox

Step 4: Enter the required details as asked

Step 5: Now, fill out the registration form and upload all the valid documents 

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and save

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page for future reference

