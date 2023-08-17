Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 2 Starts, Get Direct Link To Register Here

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Govt of Haryana has commenced the registrations for Haryana NEET Undergraduate counselling 2023 for round 2 today: August 17, 2023. Those candidates who haven't registered for the round 1 counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - uhsrugcounsellingcom.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the Haryana NEET UG counselling round 2 is August 21, 2023 (before 11.59 pm). The provisional seat allocation list will be released on August 23, 2023. Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee to get themselves registered.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can follow the dates related to the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 for round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registrations for Haryana NEET UG counselling round 2 starts August 17 to 21, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Provisional allocation of seats August 23, 2023 Grievances if any on the provisional seat allotment August 24, 2023 (upto 11 am) Online deposition of tuition fee only through admission web portal August 24 to 29, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Document verification To be notified soon Last date of joining To be notified soon

How to register for Haryana NEET counselling 2023 round 2?

The registrations for the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 can be done in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to complete the registration.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Haryana NEET counselling - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Now, click on the new registration link

Step 3: After this, click on the declaration checkbox

Step 4: Enter the required details as asked

Step 5: Now, fill out the registration form and upload all the valid documents

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and save

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 2 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

