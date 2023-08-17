NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 2 Begins, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for the second round of NEET PG counselling today: August 17, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG entrance exam can register themselves by filling out the necessary details in the registration form at mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the NEET PG counselling registration form is August 22, 2023, at 12 pm, however, the payment facility will be open till 8 pm on August 22. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on August 25, 2023. Medical aspirants can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Round 2 - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 2

Candidates can check the dates of the round 1 NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes August 18, 2023 Registration/ Payment Till August 22, 2023 (8 PM) Choice Filling/ Locking August 19 to 22, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 23 to 24, 2023 Seat allotment result August 25, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal August 26, 2023 Reporting/Joining to the allotted college August 27 to September 4, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC September 5 to 6, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET Postgraduate (PG) counselling given below:

NEET PG Counselling Round 1

NEET Counselling Round 2

NEET Counselling AIQ Third Round

NEET PG Counselling AIQ Stray Vacancy Round

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 online?

Qualified NEET PG Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the home screen

Step 3: Fill out the details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin

Step 4: Enter all the necessary information including personal and academic details in the registration form

Step 5: Submit the registration fees and save

Step 6: Download the NEET PG counselling round 2 registration confirmation page for future reference

