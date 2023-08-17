  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 2 Begins, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 2 Begins, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC has commenced the registration process for the NEET PG counselling round 2 today: August 17, 2023. Candidates can submit their registration forms at mcc.nic.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 13:00 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for the second round of NEET PG counselling today: August 17, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG entrance exam can register themselves by filling out the necessary details in the registration form at mcc.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the NEET PG counselling registration form is August 22, 2023, at 12 pm, however, the payment facility will be open till 8 pm on August 22. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on August 25, 2023. Medical aspirants can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Round 2 - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 2

Candidates can check the dates of the round 1 NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes 

August 18, 2023

Registration/ Payment

Till August 22, 2023 (8 PM)

Choice Filling/ Locking 

August 19 to 22, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 23 to 24, 2023

Seat allotment result 

August 25, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal

August 26, 2023

Reporting/Joining to the allotted college

August 27 to September 4, 2023

Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC 

September 5 to 6, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET Postgraduate (PG) counselling given below:

  • NEET PG Counselling Round 1
  • NEET Counselling Round 2
  • NEET Counselling AIQ Third Round  
  • NEET PG Counselling AIQ Stray Vacancy Round

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 online? 

Qualified NEET PG Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Go to the official portal of MCC: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the home screen

Step 3: Fill out the details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin 

Step 4: Enter all the necessary information including personal and academic details in the registration form 

Step 5: Submit the registration fees and save 

Step 6: Download the NEET PG counselling round 2 registration confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: DU PG First Merit List 2023 Today, Know How to Check Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023