DU PG First Merit List 2023 Today, Know How to Check Here

DU PG 1st Seat Allocation List 2023: Delhi University (DU) will release the first seat allotment list for its postgraduate admission today, August 17, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered themselves for admission into various PG courses offered by the university can check their first-round seat allotment status through the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions

To check the seat allotment list, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials in the candidate's portal. As per the schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from August 17, 2023 (5 pm) to August 20, 2023 (till 4.59 pm). After this, the department/ college/ institute will verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates between August 17 to 21, 2023.

DU PG First Seat Allocation List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today at 5 pm as per schedule)

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the DU BTech admissions 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Declaration of 1st allocation list August 17, 2023 (at 5 pm) Candidates to accept the allocated seat August 17, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 20, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Department to verify and approve the online applications August 17, 2023 (from 10 am) to August 21, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date of online fee payment August 22, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

How to check Delhi University PG first allocation status 2023 online?

Delhi University will issue the first seat allocation list for postgraduate admissions in online mode. Registered candidates can check their allotment status once available by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions

Step 2: Click on the PG admission tab and enter all the login details as asked

Step 3: The DU PG first seat allocation list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the list and download it for future reference

